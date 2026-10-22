Why Does Messi Want to Remain in History? The Unexpected Statement of World Football's Legend

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Why Does Messi Want to Remain in History? The Unexpected Statement of World Football's Legend

One of the greatest figures in football history, former captain and leader of the Argentina national team Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on how he wants future generations to remember him and the legacy he is leaving in football.

Recently bidding an official farewell to the national team and concluding his international career, the 39-year-old star's sincere and touching statement was published by The Touchline.

"I didn't stop on the path to my dreams": Messi's philosophy

Speaking about his main principle and aspirations throughout his career, the world champion expressed the following important views:

  • Definition of greatness: "I want to be remembered not just as a successful player, but as a truly great athlete;

  • Success and defeats: I always fought tirelessly for my dreams and goals. Sometimes I achieved them, and sometimes not — that is an integral part of sports;

  • Unending struggle: But most importantly, I never stopped striving with all my might to conquer all the trophies and peaks I encountered on my path," the Argentine star emphasized.

The Legendary Path: From Catalonia to Miami

Lionel Messi's unparalleled career at the club and national team levels occupies a special place in modern sports chronicles:

  • At the club level: Messi spent the golden eras of his career at Catalonia's Barcelona club, conquering the highest peaks. Afterwards, he played for France's PSG and has been delighting fans at the USA's Inter Miami club since the summer of 2023;

  • Conclusion on the international stage: Having won all major trophies such as the World Cup and Copa America, Messi concluded his era in the "albiseleste" shirt with honor at the age of 39.

Messi's statement once again shows that he remains not only a record-breaker and title holder, but also a true symbol of resilience and loyalty for millions of youth.

Lionel MessiArgentina national teamInter MiamiBarcelona
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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