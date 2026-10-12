Expected sensation in London: Messi to attend the "Ballon d'Or" ceremony with his family

Inter Miami forward and Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has announced that he will personally take part in the 2026 Ballon d'Or awarding ceremony. According to a report by LiveScore, the legendary star and his family have officially agreed to attend the gala evening.

The award ceremony will take place on October 26 of this year in the city of London, where the best footballer of the year will be announced.

Organizers keep the intrigue under wraps

Great interest and secrecy surround the most prestigious individual award in world football:

Voting has concluded: The process of determining the winner has already fully come to an end, but the final results are, as usual, kept strictly confidential until the moments of the event;

Messi is coming with his family: Lionel Messi's participation in the London event has further fueled speculations among the football community that he might win his next — the ninth Ballon d'Or of his career.

The record holder's next peak and the World Cup

To date, the Argentine star has won the Ballon d'Or 8 times, making him the absolute record holder in the history of football in this regard:

Historical result: No other football player has managed to win this award 8 times;

Success at the World Cup: At this year's World Cup, Messi once again reached the final with the Argentina national team, and only lost to Spain in the decisive match, settling for silver medals.

The awarding ceremony to be held in London on the evening of October 26 will shed light on all questions — whether Messi's records will take on a new form or if new-generation stars will step onto the stage.