The conclusion of the 21-year great journey of legendary Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi in the national team jersey deeply touched not only world sports veterans, but also representatives of the younger generation of Argentines. Talented midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who legally belongs to Madrid's Real Madrid and currently plays on loan for Italy's Fiorentina, reacted passionately to the captain's departure from the national team.

World-famous insider Fabrizio Romano published the young footballer's sincere heartfelt words to his childhood hero on his social networks.

"I am very touched": The younger generation's tribute to their idol

Mastantuono, who grew up in Argentina's River Plate system and broke into big-time football just a few years ago, and who watched Messi's 2022 World Cup triumphs on television, did not hide his emotions:

Love for the idol: "I am very touched, because Messi has been my idol since I was a child. I truly love him", admitted the 19-year-old talent;

Legacy of generations: It was demonstrated once again that for the new wave of Argentine footballers, Lionel Messi has become not only a captain, but a guiding star and symbol for the country's football.

An unforgettable night at the Monumental: 3:0 and a complete masterclass

39-year-old Lionel Messi played his official farewell match for the Argentina national team at the famous Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires against the Benin national team:

Confident victory: The Argentines, led by Lionel Scaloni, earned a confident 3:0 victory over their African opponents;

The captain's final touch: On this festive evening, Messi flawlessly converted a penalty to score a goal and provided direct assists for two more goals by his teammates;

Historical statistics: With this result, Lionel Messi concluded his career in the national team jersey with a total of 208 matches, 126 goals, and 70 assists, sealing eternal records.

The sincere recognition of young Argentine stars like Franco Mastantuono proves once again that the rich football legacy left by Messi will live on in the hearts of the new generation for many years to come.