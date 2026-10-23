"Neftchi" defeated "Pakhtakor" away and took a giant step towards the championship

·4·Sport
"Neftchi" defeated "Pakhtakor" away and took a giant step towards the championship

The central clash of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League — the eternal "El Clasico" of Uzbek football — was intense, competitive, and rich in goals. In the central match held in the capital, the leader of the standings, Fergana's "Neftchi", returned from Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" club stadium with a 3-1 comeback victory.

The intensity of the game, penalties, and red cards in the final minutes added even more drama to this derby.

Quick goal, but the guests' response in the second half

Although the match started with the hosts being active, the second half of the game took place under the complete dominance of the Fergana team:

  • "Pakhtakor" takes the lead: In the 23rd minute of the match, Dostonbek Khamdamov accurately converted a penalty kick, putting the "Lions" ahead in the score (1:0);

  • Equalizing shot from Perica: In the 55th minute, "Neftchi's" experienced Croatian forward Stipe Perica restored the balance (1:1);

  • Comeback by Kouao: 11 minutes later, in the 66th minute, Koffi Kouao scored the guests' second goal, putting his team ahead (1:2);

  • Iskanderov's clincher and a red card: In the 89th minute, Jamshid Iskanderov successfully converted a penalty, setting the final score (1:3). In this very situation, the hosts' defender Dilshod Abdullaev was sent off.

Standings: Islombek Ismailov's wards ahead

After this victory, the leader's advantage at the top of the Super League standings increased even further:

  • "Neftchi" strengthens its lead: Having secured crucial 3 points, the Fergana team brought their number of points to 58, widening the gap in 1st place;

  • "Pakhtakor" in second place: The capital's team remains in 2nd place with 53 points, and the battle in the championship race is expected to continue until the final rounds.

Match protocol:

Super League. 25th round

"Pakhtakor" — "Neftchi" 1:3

  • Goals: Dostonbek Khamdamov 23 (pen.) — Stipe Perica 55, Koffi Kouao 66, Jamshid Iskanderov 89 (pen.).

  • "Pakhtakor": Vladimir Nazarov, Zaid Tahsin (Dilshod Abdullaev, 79), Dilshod Saitov, Ibrohim Ibragimov, Dostonbek Khamdamov (Oybek Bozorov, 75), Bashar Resan (Hojiakbar Alijonov, 75), Abdurauf Bo‘riyev, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Flamarion, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Stefan Chinedu.

  • "Neftchi": Botirali Ergashev, Boyan Siger, Ikrom Aliboev, Vladimir Jovovic (Ratino, 70), Jamshid Iskanderov, Nurmuhammad Abduganiev (Abror Ismailov, 46), Anvar Gofurov, Muhsin Ubaydullaev (Alisher Odilov, 46), Zoran Marusic (Stipe Perica, 31), Farrukh Sayfiev, Koffi Kouao (Ibrohimhalil Yuldoshev, 70).

  • Red card: Dilshod Abdullaev 89.

Uzbekistan Super LeaguePakhtakorNeftchiUzbek football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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