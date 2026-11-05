Super League Matchday 27: Neftchi vs. AGMK, valley derbies, and the full schedule

As the Uzbekistan Super League reaches the stage where the top of the table and the fate of the podium spots are being decided, Matchday 27 kicks off. Starting today, November 5, these matches will span four days, offering football fans a series of intense confrontations.

The undisputed central and most intense match of the round will take place on Sunday in Fergana, where title contenders Neftchi will host Almalyk's AGMK.

The week's intense clashes: Battles in the valley and tests in the capital

The hottest events awaiting fans in Matchday 27:

A final-worthy clash in Fergana: The match between Neftchi and AGMK is expected to be the main event of the round. For both teams, every point is worth its weight in gold;

Andijon vs. Lokomotiv rivalry: On Saturday, the Andijon side will test the capital's "railwaymen" at the Bobur Arena;

Pakhtakor hosts in Tashkent: The capital's Pakhtakor club will face Kokand-1912 in the final match of the round. Additionally, Karshi's Nasaf will travel to Bukhara.

Super League, full Matchday 27 schedule:

November 5 (Thursday):

18:30. Bunyodkor — Khorezm

November 6 (Friday):

18:30. Sogdiana — Dinamo

November 7 (Saturday):

16:00. Andijon — Lokomotiv

16:15. Mash'al — Surkhon

18:30. Qizilqum — Navbahor

November 8 (Sunday):

16:00. Neftchi — AGMK (Central match of the round)

16:00. Bukhara — Nasaf

18:15. Pakhtakor — Kokand-1912

The climax of the Super League season is approaching, and the result of each match could fundamentally change the final standings.