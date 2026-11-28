The first half of the match was dominated by the visitors. Samarkand striker Amadou Doumbouya scored a brace within two minutes just before the break, putting Dinamo ahead by two goals — he opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and found the net again in the 44th minute.

As part of the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League , Fergana's Neftchi club hosted Samarkand's Dinamo team on their home turf. The match, rich in goals and intense drama that lasted until the final seconds, ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw.

In the second half, the hosts increased the pressure, and Jamshid Iskanderov successfully converted two penalties to save his team from defeat. Iskanderov first narrowed the gap in the 57th minute, and in the 90+7th minute of stoppage time, he once again utilized a penalty to score the equalizing goal that secured the championship for Neftchi.

Following this point, Neftchi brought their total to 65 points, pulling away from their closest pursuers and, with one round left in the competition, earned the honorable title of Uzbekistan Champion ahead of schedule. Dinamo, with 39 points, moved up to 8th place in the tournament table.

Match report and key statistics

Statistics Official data Competition and round Uzbekistan Super League, 29th round Match and result Neftchi — Dinamo 2:2 Goals Amadou Doumbouya (42', 44') — Jamshid Iskanderov (57' pen., 90+7' pen.) Caution Jumaboyev (23') Tournament standing Neftchi — 65 points (1st place, champion ahead of schedule); Dinamo — 39 points (8th place) Neftchi lineup Ergashev, Aliboyev, Ismoilov, Iskanderov, Abduganiyev, Gafurov (Ubaydullayev, 36), Odilov (Jumayev, 84), Sarsenbayev (Giyosov, 46), Sayfiyev, Kouao, Ratino (Yoldoshev, 70) Dinamo lineup Nemanov, Radayev, Shtefan, Amonov (Yoldoshov, 60), Hojimirzayev, Doumbouya (Kodirkulov, 80), Jumaboyev, Khudayberdiyev (Haydarov, 80), Haydarevich, Abdurahmonov (Oblakulov, 85), Seytvaliyev

We congratulate Fergana's Neftchi club and all their fans on this early championship victory! In your opinion, which player made the biggest contribution to Neftchi's championship this season?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful and historic news with fans of the Uzbekistan Super League and Fergana football immediately!