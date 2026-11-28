After the Neftchi — Dinamo (2:2) match, which was part of the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Samarkand head coach Vadim Abramov answered journalists' questions. While congratulating the Fergana club on their championship, the experienced specialist spoke openly about losing a 2-0 lead, the quality of refereeing, and the football atmosphere in Samarkand.

“A 2-0 score wasn't enough; it seems you need 3-0 or 4-0”

Vadim Abramov first noted that an exciting match took place in front of the fans who visited the stadium, and commented on the missed victory:

“A lot of fans came to the stadium today, and as a result, we witnessed a very interesting and exciting game. I think the fans enjoyed the match as well. We congratulate Neftchi on their championship victory. Is it painful to lose a victory when leading 2-0? No, today's game shows that you cannot win with a 2-0 score. It seems you need to be leading 3-0 or 4-0 for that. A 2-0 score just wasn't enough.”

Dissatisfaction with refereeing and an apology to the players

Noting that the season has been quite difficult, the coach revealed that he apologized to his players in the locker room after the game for the refereeing and the conditions provided:

“I thanked them for today's game and apologized. Because we cannot provide decent refereeing for our players. I said the same thing after the game against Bunyodkor. I am ashamed of such refereeing in front of the players. They, of course, are giving their all on the pitch and doing everything they can. We, however, are unable to create conditions worthy of their hard work.”

Vadim Abramov also compared the festive atmosphere in Fergana with the situation in Samarkand and expressed his regret: “Seeing such a football festival today, you feel sorry for Samarkand as well. Unfortunately, there is such a festive atmosphere in Fergana, but there is no such football festival in Samarkand. Even though it was possible to organize the same kind of celebration there.”

Key points of Vadim Abramov's statement

Topic area Coach's position Match and result Congratulated Neftchi on the championship; noted ironically that a 2-0 score was not enough for victory Attitude toward refereeing Stated he is ashamed of such refereeing in front of his players and apologized to them (also recalled the previous game against Bunyodkor) Impressions of the season Emphasized that the season was very difficult and the team did everything they could Comparison of Samarkand and Fergana Expressed regret that the football festival atmosphere in Fergana is missing in Samarkand

In your opinion, how justified are Vadim Abramov's criticisms regarding the penalties and refereeing in the Neftchi — Dinamo (2:2) match?

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