Having secured an uncompromising away draw (1:1) against reigning champions «Al Ahli» in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tashkent's «Pakhtakor» club will host another formidable opponent on home turf today — Saudi Arabia's rapidly rising project, «Al Qadisiya».

Financed by an oil giant and led by renowned manager Brendan Rodgers, this team has quickly transformed into one of Asia's most dangerous and star-studded squads.

The «Aramco» Era and a New Stadium: Club History and Financial Leap

Founded in 1967 in the city of Al Khobar and known among fans by the nickname «Knights of the East», the club has a history spanning nearly 59 years:

Historical achievements: The team won the Crown Prince Cup in 1991/92, the Federation Cup in 1993/94, and in that very same season captured its biggest continental trophy — the Asian Cup Winners' Cup (defeating Hong Kong's «South China» in the final);

Oil investment and World Cup arena: In 2023, global oil giant «Saudi Aramco» took over the club, propelling it back to the elite. Currently, a state-of-the-art 47,000-seat «Aramco» Stadium is being built for the club, designed to host matches for the 2027 Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The Brendan Rodgers Factor and Goal Machine

Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers, known for his success at clubs like Liverpool, Leicester City, and Celtic, took charge of the team in December 2025:

Attacking and unbeaten run: Under Rodgers, the club recorded a 17-game unbeaten streak in the national league, suffering defeat only once in his first 25 matches;

Terrific scoring rate: In the 2025/26 season, «Al Qadisiya» netted a massive 83 goals in 34 matches, finishing 4th with 77 points. This current season, they have also scored 16 goals in 7 matches and remain in the top four.

World Stars in the Squad: Who Will «Pakhtakor» Face?

The club has been turning heads with its bold moves in the transfer market:

Ballon d'Or nominee — Julián Quiñones: The Mexican national team forward scored 33 goals last season to become the competition's top scorer and earned a spot among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or;

Elite loanees/foreigners: The squad features former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández, Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels, Italy national team forward Mateo Retegui, Germany's Julian Weigl, and Uruguay's Nahitan Nández;

Summer super-transfer: In the summer, the club bolstered its midfield further by signing Netherlands national team star Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City;

Local leaders: The team includes Saudi Arabia's top player Musab Al-Juwayr (6 goals, 11 assists last season) and experienced national team members like Yasser Al-Shahrani.

Today's Clash: Time and Significance

The Saudi side visits Tashkent in high spirits after defeating UAE's «Al Wasl» 2:1 in the first round of the Champions League Elite thanks to goals from Quiñones and Retegui:

Match time: October 12, at 18:45 Tashkent time;

Venue: «Pakhtakor» Central Stadium, Tashkent;

TV Broadcast: Futbol TV.

Tashkent fans are in for one of the brightest football encounters of the year against one of Asia's most expensive and intense teams.