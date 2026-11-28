Today, November 28, two important matches of the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League will take place. Based on their results, the name of the national champion could be determined as early as today.

The central match of the day will be held in Fergana, where Neftchi will host Samarkand's Dinamo on their home turf. If the hosts win or draw, they will secure the championship title ahead of schedule.

Simultaneously, in Navoi, Qizilqum will face Tashkent's Pakhtakor. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 16:15.

How is the championship race unfolding?