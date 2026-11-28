Neftchi could become Uzbekistan champion today
Today, November 28, two important matches of the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League will take place. Based on their results, the name of the national champion could be determined as early as today.
The central match of the day will be held in Fergana, where Neftchi will host Samarkand's Dinamo on their home turf. If the hosts win or draw, they will secure the championship title ahead of schedule.
Simultaneously, in Navoi, Qizilqum will face Tashkent's Pakhtakor. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 16:15.
How is the championship race unfolding?
Currently, Neftchi leads the Super League standings with 64 points. Pakhtakor is in second place with 59 points, and Navbahor sits in third with 58 points.
If Neftchi earns at least one point today, the championship trophy will remain in Fergana. The Uzbekistan Professional Football League has also planned an award ceremony for Neftchi following the match in this scenario.
If the Fergana side loses to Dinamo, the championship issue will be decided in the final round. In such a situation, not only Neftchi and Pakhtakor, but also Navbahor would retain a chance for the gold medals.
Thus, today's matches could not only decide the fate of the championship but also make the race even more intriguing ahead of the final round of the season.
For information, Neftchi last became the champion of Uzbekistan in the 2025 season. The team achieved this after a 24-year hiatus.
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