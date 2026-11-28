Leading the tournament table with 64 points , Fergana's Neftchi club will host Samarkand's Dinamo team on their home turf. Pakhtakor , currently in second place with 59 points , will be the guest of Navoi's Qizilqum club. Both matches will begin in parallel at 16:15 .

Today, November 28 , two central matches of the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League will take place. Once these matches conclude, the question of the national championship could be officially resolved.

"Neftchi" defeated "Pakhtakor" away and took a giant step towards the championship

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According to official information from the Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL), Neftchi is just 1 point away from the championship title. This means that regardless of the result Pakhtakor achieves away from home, a draw against Dinamo will be enough for the Fergana side to secure the title. In light of this, the Super League championship trophy will be taken to the Istiqlol stadium in Fergana.

Super League. 29th round (November 28)

Time Match Stadium and championship intrigue 16:15 Neftchi — Dinamo Istiqlol Stadium (Neftchi becomes champion with a draw or a win) 16:15 Qizilqum — Pakhtakor Pakhtakor only hopes for their own victory and a Neftchi defeat

In your opinion, will Neftchi be able to officially secure the championship today in front of their fans at the Istiqlol stadium, or will the title intrigue remain until the final round?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following Uzbek football and the most important matches in the Super League!