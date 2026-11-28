In the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Neftchi and Dinamo faced off in Fergana. The match, held at the Istiqlol Stadium, ended in a 2-2 draw. The Fergana side converted a penalty in the final seconds to secure the draw and clinch the championship title.

Dinamo player Amadu Doumbia opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. He found the back of the net following a cross from Anvarjon Hojimirzayev. Two minutes later, Doumbia scored again, extending the lead for the Samarkand team.

Neftchi responded in the second half. In the 57th minute, Jamshid Iskanderov successfully converted a penalty to narrow the gap to one goal. After the regulation time had expired, the referee awarded another penalty in the 90+7th minute. Iskanderov scored from the spot for the second time, leveling the score. Thus, Neftchi secured the championship in the final moments.

Match details

Super League, 29th round. November 28, 2026. Fergana, Istiqlol Stadium. The match started at 16:15.

Goals: Amadu Doumbia, 42, 44; Jamshid Iskanderov, 57 (penalty), 90+7 (penalty).

Neftchi starting lineup: Botirali Ergashev, Ikromjon Aliboyev, Abrorbek Ismoilov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, Anvarjon Gafurov, Alisher Odilov, Nurbek Sarsenbayev, Farrukh Sayfiyev, Koffi Kouao, Ratino.

Substitutes: Mukhsinjon Ubaydullayev (36th minute), Khurshid Giyosov (46), Asilbek Jumayev (84), Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev (70).

Dinamo starting lineup: Edem Nemanov, Artyom Radayev, Mikhail Shtefan, Azizbek Amonov, Anvarjon Hojimirzayev, Amadu Doumbia, Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, Akbar Khudoyberdiyev, Haris Hajdarevic, Firdavs Abdurahmonov, Edem Seytvaliyev.

Substitutes: Rasul Yuldoshov (60th minute), Sanjar Kodirkulov (80), Abdugafur Haydarov (80), Behruzbek Oblakulov (85).

The head referee of the match was Shavkat Nasibullayev. He was assisted by Ruslan Serazitdinov and Abdurahmon Shukurlayev, with Marurjon Ilhomov serving as the fourth official. The VAR referee was Akobirkhuja Shukurlayev, and the AVAR referee was Kristina Sereda. The match inspector was Bobur Haydarov, and the commissioner was Shohrukh Said.

Yellow card: Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, 23rd minute.