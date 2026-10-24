Dramatic start to Matchday 7 in Germany: Gladbach show character and snatch 3 points

German Bundesliga Matchday 7 kicked off with an unexpected and goal-rich dramatic encounter. In the opening match of the competition, Stuttgart hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach on home turf.

In a match that turned into a true goal fest for the fans, the visitors secured a hard-fought and vital 3-2 comeback victory, celebrating their first win of the current season.

Early goal from Demirović and strong response from the guests

Although the match began with sharp attacks from the hosts, the momentum eventually shifted in favor of the visitors:

Early opener: Just 5 minutes in, Ermedin Demirović found the back of the net to put Stuttgart ahead (1:0);

Parity before the break: In the 38th minute, Joe Scally leveled the score, sending the teams into halftime on even terms (1:1);

Borussia's fierce second half: In the 51st minute, Martino put the visitors ahead (1:2), and in the 66th minute, Ngoumou extended the lead to two goals (1:3);

Late push and Demirović's brace: In the 83rd minute, Demirović scored once again to narrow the deficit (2:3), but the hosts failed to equalize in the remaining minutes.

Standings situation

The resulting outcome affected the teams' positions in the league table as follows:

Stuttgart: Following their home defeat, they remain in 14th place with 6 points;

Borussia M: Having secured their first 3 points of the current season, they took their first step out of a difficult situation, despite currently sitting in 18th place in the table.

Match details:

Bundesliga. Matchday 7

Stuttgart — Borussia M 2:3