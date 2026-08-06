Rubin Were Rejected at First: Orozov Now Fights for a Starting Spot

Jahongir Orozov’s move to Rubin was not the result of straightforward negotiations. The Kazan club’s initial offer of a four-year contract was rejected, as the defender’s representatives prioritized interest from European leagues. Nevertheless, Rubin did not give up and returned to negotiations for the 22-year-old.

Now the Uzbekistan national team defender faces a different task: proving on the pitch why he was brought to Russia. Frank Artiga’s side has no vacant spot in central defense, and serious competition awaits him.

Why was the first offer rejected?

At the end of June, Orozov’s agent Shahriyor Eshboyev confirmed that Rubin had offered the player a four-year contract. However, the defender’s representatives rejected the option at that time.

According to the agent, Orozov’s main goal was to play in one of Europe’s strongest leagues. He was reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Italy, Germany, England, Turkey and the Netherlands, with some teams having monitored the player for several months.

Despite Rubin’s offer of a good salary and a long-term contract, the player and his representatives decided to wait for a European opportunity.

The decision showed Orozov’s confidence in his own ability. Instead of choosing a more attractive financial offer immediately after the World Championship, he aimed for a higher sporting goal.

How serious was the Borussia option?

Among the clubs interested in Orozov, Borussia Mönchengladbach was mentioned most often. German outlet Kicker included the Uzbekistan international among the candidates being considered by the Bundesliga club to strengthen its defense.

Samarkand-based Dinamo also indicated that it was open to negotiations. The club’s management stated that Orozov’s contract included a $1 million release clause and said it was ready to cooperate if serious offers arrived.

However, interest from Europe did not lead to a final contract. Dinamo’s press officer confirmed at the beginning of July that Borussia had not yet submitted an official offer.

Meanwhile, Rubin did not close the door on negotiations. The Kazan club maintained its interest in the defender and revived the deal.

Why did Rubin refuse to give up?

Orozov is not a random target for Rubin. The Kazan club was looking for a left-footed player capable of operating in a system with three central defenders.

Orozov stands 190 centimeters tall, and his strengths include aerial duels, physical fitness, tackling and the ability to launch attacks from the back with the first pass. When negotiations began, he ranked among the Uzbekistan league leaders for tackles and duels won.

Rubin’s persistence ultimately paid off. In July, Dinamo Samarkand head coach Vadim Abramov said the two clubs had agreed on the transfer fee, with the final decision depending on the player and his personal terms.

Thus, the option initially rejected became the most realistic path of Orozov’s career just a few weeks later.

Will the main competition come from Nizhegorodov?

Frank Artiga has frequently used a back three at Rubin. The Spanish coach has been in charge of the Kazan club since January 2026, and his contract runs until the summer of 2027.

In the new season’s opening match against Krasnodar, the back three consisted of Yegor Teslenko, Konstantin Nizhegorodov and captain Igor Vujacic. Nizhegorodov was replaced by Denil Maldonado in the 64th minute.

The most natural role for Orozov is on the left side of the back three. He is left-footed and can help play the ball out from the back in that position. Nizhegorodov currently performs this role most often.

Vujacic’s captaincy and leadership role at the heart of the defense have made his position secure. Teslenko is also one of the key players trusted by the coaching staff. For that reason, Orozov is not guaranteed an immediate place in the starting lineup.

However, the competition is not limited to three players. Rubin’s official squad also includes defenders such as Maldonado, Maksim Ignatev, Urosh Drezgic and Nikita Lobov, who can play centrally.

Orozov’s task will be to show in training not only his physical superiority, but also the positional discipline and quality in possession demanded by Artiga.

The Deal’s Terms Send an Important Signal

According to Sport24, Orozov is joining Rubin on loan. The Kazan club will pay a loan fee, cover the player’s salary and be obliged to make the transfer permanent if he features in at least half of the team’s official matches.

If these terms are confirmed, the interests of both sides will align.

Rubin will have the opportunity to assess Orozov properly. Dinamo, meanwhile, will earn from a permanent transfer if its player gets regular playing time. For the defender himself, every appearance will affect not only his place in the team but also his future contract.

This financial structure shows that Rubin did not bring Orozov in merely to fill out the squad. The club plans to give him a chance to break into the starting lineup, but taking that opportunity will be up to the player.

Is the European dream over?

Joining Rubin does not mean Orozov has abandoned his goal of playing in Europe. On the contrary, the Russian Premier League could become a platform for his next step.

The 22-year-old defender must now adapt to a league defined by intense physical battles, heavy pressure and quick punishment for every mistake. If he plays regularly for Rubin and strengthens his place in the national team, interest from European clubs could be revived.

But first, he must win the competition in Kazan. Orozov’s first major goal is not Real Madrid, Borussia or another European club, but a place in Frank Artiga’s starting lineup.

Rubin kept fighting to sign him even after the initial rejection. Now it is Orozov’s turn: he must justify the club’s faith on the pitch and turn this transfer into a new stage of his career.

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