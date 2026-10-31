Sensation in Leverkusen: Stuttgart defeats Bayer 4-2

German Bundesliga matchday 8 concluded with two important fixtures. Fans at the BayArena in Leverkusen witnessed a true goal fest and an unexpected sensation — tournament leaders Bayer lost 2-4 at home to Stuttgart.

In another parallel match, RB Leipzig secured a confident away victory over Schalke, strengthening their position in the title race.

Drama in Leverkusen: Demirovic's masterclass and Stuttgart's victory

The clash between Bayer and Stuttgart began with open and intense attacks from the very first minutes:

Visitors' explosive start: Ermedin Demirovic opened the scoring in the 14th minute, and Jamie Leweling extended the lead in the 22nd minute;

Schick's response: Experienced striker Patrik Schick scored for the hosts in the 28th minute, bringing intrigue back into the game;

Stuttgart's decisive blows: At the start of the second half, in the 51st minute, Bilal El Khannouss made it 1-3, and in the 65th minute, Demirovic completed his brace, effectively sealing the game's outcome;

Final attempt: The goal scored by Ibrahim Maza in the 79th minute could not save Bayer from defeat — the final score was 2-4.

Following this victory, Stuttgart reached 12 points, while Bayer remained on 13 points and dropped to 6th place.

Confidence in Gelsenkirchen: Leipzig in the top three

Leipzig, traveling to face Schalke, who are at the bottom of the table, fully demonstrated their class:

Goals from Nusa and Romulo: Antonio Nusa opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and in the 78th minute, Romulo scored the visitors' second goal, securing a 2-0 victory;

Jump in the table: With these 3 points, Leipzig accumulated 18 points and climbed to 3rd place in the tournament table. Schalke, with 6 points, remains in the dangerous 17th position.

Match protocols and lineups

Bayer — Stuttgart 2:4

Goals: Schick (28), Maza (79) — Demirovic (14, 65), Leweling (22), El Khannouss (51).

Bayer: Flekken, Gutierrez, Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Fernandes, Garcia (Boniface, 83), Vazquez (Hofmann, 62), Maza, Moreira (Tillman, 75), Schick.

Stuttgart: Seimen, Leweling, Chabot, Hendriks, Karazor, Stiller, El Khannouss, Undav (Nartey, 72), Fuhrich, Demirovic.

Schalke — Leipzig 0:2