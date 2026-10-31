Sensation in Leverkusen: Stuttgart defeats Bayer 4-2
German Bundesliga matchday 8 concluded with two important fixtures. Fans at the BayArena in Leverkusen witnessed a true goal fest and an unexpected sensation — tournament leaders Bayer lost 2-4 at home to Stuttgart.
In another parallel match, RB Leipzig secured a confident away victory over Schalke, strengthening their position in the title race.
Drama in Leverkusen: Demirovic's masterclass and Stuttgart's victory
The clash between Bayer and Stuttgart began with open and intense attacks from the very first minutes:
Visitors' explosive start: Ermedin Demirovic opened the scoring in the 14th minute, and Jamie Leweling extended the lead in the 22nd minute;
Schick's response: Experienced striker Patrik Schick scored for the hosts in the 28th minute, bringing intrigue back into the game;
Stuttgart's decisive blows: At the start of the second half, in the 51st minute, Bilal El Khannouss made it 1-3, and in the 65th minute, Demirovic completed his brace, effectively sealing the game's outcome;
Final attempt: The goal scored by Ibrahim Maza in the 79th minute could not save Bayer from defeat — the final score was 2-4.
Following this victory, Stuttgart reached 12 points, while Bayer remained on 13 points and dropped to 6th place.
Confidence in Gelsenkirchen: Leipzig in the top three
Leipzig, traveling to face Schalke, who are at the bottom of the table, fully demonstrated their class:
Goals from Nusa and Romulo: Antonio Nusa opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and in the 78th minute, Romulo scored the visitors' second goal, securing a 2-0 victory;
Jump in the table: With these 3 points, Leipzig accumulated 18 points and climbed to 3rd place in the tournament table. Schalke, with 6 points, remains in the dangerous 17th position.
Match protocols and lineups
Bayer — Stuttgart 2:4
Goals: Schick (28), Maza (79) — Demirovic (14, 65), Leweling (22), El Khannouss (51).
Bayer: Flekken, Gutierrez, Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Fernandes, Garcia (Boniface, 83), Vazquez (Hofmann, 62), Maza, Moreira (Tillman, 75), Schick.
Stuttgart: Seimen, Leweling, Chabot, Hendriks, Karazor, Stiller, El Khannouss, Undav (Nartey, 72), Fuhrich, Demirovic.
Schalke — Leipzig 0:2
Goals: Nusa (37), Romulo (78).
Schalke: Karius, Katich, Kurucay, Becker (Ebimbe, 83), Tanaka, Adamu (Ljubicic, 57), Karaman, Aouchiche, Ayhan (Jaeckel, 68), Hwang Hee-chan (Lasme, 83).
Leipzig: Vandevoordt, Lukeba, Raum, Henrichs (Baku, 76), Orban, Reis (Baumgartner, 61), El Azzouzi, Banzuzi (Seiwald, 85), Nusa, Gruda (Gomis, 76), Romulo (Bakayoko, 85).
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