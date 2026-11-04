Galatasaray defeats Stuttgart in Istanbul, Sporting enters the top five

The latest matches of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League were marked by intense battles and the distribution of crucial points. Galatasaray, hosting one of Germany's strong teams, Stuttgart, in Istanbul, applied pressure from the opening minutes and secured a confident 2-0 victory.

In another match held in parallel, Lisbon's Sporting club snatched an important narrow victory away against Ukraine's Shakhtar team.

Batrakov's 3-minute benefit: A quick strike from Galatasaray

The heated atmosphere at the Ali Sami Yen stadium gave the hosts a significant advantage from the very first minutes:

Two goals in the 12th and 15th minutes: Batrakov, who became the hero of the match, hit the opponent's goal twice in just three minutes, securing a quick brace — 2-0;

The Germans' weakness: No matter how hard the Bundesliga representatives tried to rectify the situation through attackers led by Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirovich, the Istanbul club's defense and goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir reliably kept their goal intact;

Movement in the table: With this important victory, Galatasaray reached 6 points and took 14th place, while Stuttgart, stuck at 7 points, remained in 8th place.

Shakhtar — Sporting: Doumbia's lone strike

The Lisbon giant, showing consistent performance in the group stage, decided another important away game in its favor:

Decisive goal in the 59th minute: The fate of the evenly contested match was decided in the second half by an accurate shot from Ousmane Doumbia — 0-1;

Sporting in the top five: The Lisbon side reached 9 points, firmly settling into 5th place in the overall tournament table. Shakhtar, with 4 points, dropped to 18th place.

This round of the Champions League has made the competition for the top eight, which leads directly to the playoffs, more intense than ever.