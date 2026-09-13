First dismissal in the Bundesliga!: Eugen Polanski sacked after scandalous defeat
The first managerial dismissal of the new 2026/2027 German Bundesliga season has been officially recorded, capturing the spotlight of German football enthusiasts. The management of Borussia Mönchengladbach made a sudden and drastic decision, announcing that Eugen Polanski will no longer serve as the team's head coach.
This decisive move was primarily driven by the team's heavy and scandalous 0:5 crushing defeat away against Freiburg and the complete failure of the season's start. Having failed to secure a single point in the new season and anchored at the bottom of the standings, Gladbach has entered a deep crisis.
So, why couldn't Polanski, who rose from the youth team to manage the senior squad, save the team? How did the disaster against Freiburg alter the club's plans, and who will rescue Borussia ahead of the match against Mainz on September 19?
0:5 against Freiburg and a verdict delivered within 24 hours
The patience of Borussia Mönchengladbach's management ran out after the disastrous performance in Freiburg:
Disaster on the pitch: Borussia M conceded 5 unanswered goals away against Freiburg, incurring the fierce anger of the fans;
Immediate decision: Just one day after the scandalous defeat, the club management held an emergency meeting and terminated Polanski's contract;
First victim of the season: Mönchengladbach became the very first club in the 2026/2027 Bundesliga season to dismiss its head coach.
Zero points and the bottom of the table: The scale of the crisis
Gladbach's statistics in the current season have taken a truly disastrous turn:
No wins or draws: The club has lost all matches since the start of the new season, remaining with 0 points;
Threat of last place: Borussia currently sits at the very bottom of the Bundesliga table and remains under threat of relegation;
Chaos in defense and attack: The 0:5 scoreline demonstrated that not only the attacking line, but also the defense and tactical discipline of the team have completely fallen apart.
From academy to head coach: Eugen Polanski's ended era
The 38-year-old specialist's path at the helm of the team had been complicated:
Growth within the club: Polanski successfully managed the club's youth and junior teams for a long time, earning a reputation as a local talent;
From interim to head coach: Initially working as an interim head coach, he officially signed a permanent contract with the club last November;
Next test — Mainz: Borussia M will play its next crucial match at home against Mainz on September 19, and a temporary new coaching staff is expected to prepare the team for this fixture.
This urgent change at Borussia Mönchengladbach once again demonstrated how ruthless competition is in German football and that mistakes are unforgiven in the top division.
Do you think Eugen Polanski's immediate dismissal after the 0:5 defeat was the right decision, or should he have been given more time to turn the team around? Which prominent coach can save the Mönchengladbach club from the threat of relegation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot Bundesliga news analysis with all football fans and friends!
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