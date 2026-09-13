First dismissal in the Bundesliga!: Eugen Polanski sacked after scandalous defeat

The first managerial dismissal of the new 2026/2027 German Bundesliga season has been officially recorded, capturing the spotlight of German football enthusiasts. The management of Borussia Mönchengladbach made a sudden and drastic decision, announcing that Eugen Polanski will no longer serve as the team's head coach.

This decisive move was primarily driven by the team's heavy and scandalous 0:5 crushing defeat away against Freiburg and the complete failure of the season's start. Having failed to secure a single point in the new season and anchored at the bottom of the standings, Gladbach has entered a deep crisis.

So, why couldn't Polanski, who rose from the youth team to manage the senior squad, save the team? How did the disaster against Freiburg alter the club's plans, and who will rescue Borussia ahead of the match against Mainz on September 19?

0:5 against Freiburg and a verdict delivered within 24 hours

The patience of Borussia Mönchengladbach's management ran out after the disastrous performance in Freiburg: