5 Uzbek Grandmasters to Fight for the Championship in German Bundesliga Clubs

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5 Uzbek Grandmasters to Fight for the Championship in German Bundesliga Clubs

The 2026/2027 season of the German Chess Bundesliga, considered Europe's most prestigious and strongest club championship, has officially kicked off. According to the Uzchess portal, 5 famous Uzbek grandmasters have been officially included among the 16 grand clubs fighting for the championship this season.

The matches of the first three rounds will take place on October 9–11, where the planet's strongest minds will face off across 8 boards.

Which grand clubs do Uzbek stars play for?

Uzbek chess players hold important positions among the defending champions and main favorites of the Bundesliga:

  • «SC Viernheim» — Nodirbek Abdusattorov: As one of the main leaders of this team holding the status of defending champion, Abdusattorov will help defend the title;

  • «OSG Baden-Baden» — Kasimdzhanov, Sindarov, and Vokhidov: As one of the most decorated clubs in Bundesliga history, «Baden-Baden» features as many as three Uzbek grandmasters — former world champion Rustam Kasimdzhanov, Javokhir Sindarov, and Shamsiddin Vokhidov;

  • «FC Bayern München» — Nodirbek Yakubboev: Another of our experienced grandmasters, Nodirbek Yakubboev, will be making moves for the chess section of the famous Munich super club.

According to the competition regulations, which of our five chess players will actually sit behind the board on the first matchday will be announced by the clubs' coaching staffs prior to the round.

The golden generation consisting of Olympiad heroes

These chess players included in the list of Bundesliga participants are considered the true leaders of today's Uzbek chess:

  • Olympiad Triumph: Led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov, the Uzbekistan national team climbed to the highest step of the podium at the 2026 World Chess Olympiad, bringing our country a historic gold medal;

  • High Athletic Form: Our young grandmasters, who are steadily rising in the world rankings, have now firmly secured a place among the most valuable and sought-after players at the European club level.

The Bundesliga Phenomenon: A Tradition Continuing Since 1980

The German Chess Bundesliga is not just a national championship, but the most prestigious platform uniting the elite of world chess:

  • 16 Teams and 8 Boards: The competition has been held continuously since 1980. In it, 16 of the strongest teams clash, with fierce battles fought in parallel across 8 boards in each match;

  • Pathway to the European Championship: Teams winning in this league become absolute favorites in the continent-wide European Club Cup.

Whether defending champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov will be able to retain his club's title or whether the Uzbek trio in «Baden-Baden» will capture a new trophy — this year's Bundesliga season promises to be more exciting than ever for local fans.

Nodirbek AbdusattorovBundesligaSC ViernheimOSG Baden-Baden
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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