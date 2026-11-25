Champions League: Inter vs Stuttgart. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Inter starting lineup: 1. Martinez J., 25. Akanji M., 23. Barella N. (captain), 95. Bastoni A., 31. Bisseck Y., 30. Carlos Augusto, 94. Esposito F., 22. Mkhitaryan H., 99. Spence D., 8. Sucic P., 9. Thuram M.

Inter substitutes: 44. Bovo L., 12. Di Gennaro R., 32. Dimarco F., 17. Diouf A., 21. Jones C., 53. Lavelli M., 11. Luis Henrique, 10. Martinez L., 28. Pavard B., 49. Provedel I., 5. Stankovic A., 6. Stones J.

Inter head coach: Chivu C.

Stuttgart starting lineup: 41. Seimen D., 24. Chabot J., 9. Demirovic E. (captain), 11. El Khannouss B., 10. Fuhrich C., 3. Hendriks R., 29. Jeltsch F., 7. Mittelstadt M., 28. Nartey N., 47. Spalt Y., 4. Vagnoman J.

Stuttgart substitutes: 2. Al Dakhil A., 22. Assignon L., 1. Bredlow F., 14. Jaquez L., 16. Karazor A., 18. Leweling J., 17. Pejcinovic D., 21. Promel G., 44. Sauer L., 6. Stiller A., 8. Tomas T., 26. Undav D.

Stuttgart head coach: Hoeness S.