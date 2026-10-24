Where and when will the Uzbekistan Cup semi-finals take place? DFL announces controversial decision

·64·Sport
Where and when will the Uzbekistan Cup semi-finals take place? DFL announces controversial decision

The Professional Football League (PFL) has officially announced the dates and host stadiums for the 1/2 final matches of the Uzbekistan Cup.

Due to a number of changes in the tournament calendar and logistics, stadium renovations, and voting by the teams, the semi-final matches will be organized on neutral grounds.

Semi-final matches: Two heated clashes on November 24

In accordance with the agreement between the PFL and the clubs that reached the semi-finals, both semi-final matches will take place after the FIFA days in November — on November 24:

  • Andijan vs. Lokomotiv: The match will be held at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk;

  • AGMK vs. Navbahor: The battle will be organized at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent.

Why did the centralized plan in Tashkent change?

Initially, it was intended that the decisive matches leading up to the final would be held in a centralized manner in the capital. However, the process was influenced by the following factors:

  • Stadium closures: The pitches of the main arenas in Tashkent — Bunyodkor, Jar, and Olympic stadiums — have been closed for repairs, while stand renovation work continues at the Pakhtakor arena;

  • Rejection of the Valley option: The League had put forward a proposal to hold the 1/2 finals in Namangan and Fergana and award the final to the 'Central' stadium in Namangan. However, this required the full consent of all 4 clubs. Since Andijan, AGMK, and Lokomotiv voted to stick with the previous plan, this proposal was not accepted;

  • International arena factor: Since Pakhtakor and Nasaf exited the cup in the 1/8 finals, and Neftchi in the 1/4 finals, favorable dates opened up in the calendar for the semi-finalists.

Where and when will the final take place? Two different scenarios

The venue for the decisive final match of the competition will directly depend on the semi-final results:

  • If Tashkent clubs advance: If capital teams make it to the final, the decisive cup match will take place in Tashkent;

  • If a Valley derby is observed: If Andijan and Navbahor reach the final, the decisive match will be held at the magnificent Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana;

  • Why is the final date unknown? FC Andijan has not yet fully resolved the issue of moving a safe distance away from the play-off zone in the Super League. Therefore, the date of the final will be determined after the semi-final matches conclude, depending on Andijan's position in the championship.

Uzbekistan CupPFLAndijan FCNavbahor
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kamoliddin Tojiyev speaks openly about disallowed goal and problemsKamoliddin Tojiyev speaks openly about disallowed goal and problems22 August 06:54Refereeing controversy: Tantashev suspended for awarding unjust penalty despite VAR warningRefereeing controversy: Tantashev suspended for awarding unjust penalty despite VAR warning20 October 21:05«Tebas and Negreira League!»: Real Madrid TV tears derby referee to pieces«Tebas and Negreira League!»: Real Madrid TV tears derby referee to pieces21 September 06:39Best 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week AnnouncedBest 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week Announced7 September 22:28“These people have no humanity!”: Pakhtakor issue furious statement after disallowed goal“These people have no humanity!”: Pakhtakor issue furious statement after disallowed goal22 August 06:45VAR error admitted in Paxtakor’s disallowed goalVAR error admitted in Paxtakor’s disallowed goal22 August 06:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran