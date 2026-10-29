Dragan Ceran unexpectedly terminates contract with Andijan

One of the brightest legionnaires in the history of the Uzbekistan Super League and a 6-time top scorer of the country, Dragan Ceran, has left the Andijan club before the end of the season. The 39-year-old experienced Serbian striker announced his farewell to the "Eagles" and their fans through his official social media pages.

The player's short and touching message, saying "Ziga-zaga, thank you," has sparked widespread discussion among Uzbek football enthusiasts.

Final days at Andijan and dashed hopes

Ceran's departure comes against the backdrop of him being sidelined for several weeks:

Last match and exclusion from the squad: The Serbian top scorer last appeared on the pitch on October 15 in a Super League match against Qizilqum (0:1);

Two-match break: In the two subsequent matches, the forward was not even included in Andijan's squad, making it clear that his relationship with the club's management had come to an end;

Season statistics: During the current season, Ceran participated in a total of 22 official matches for the Andijan side, recording 3 goals and 1 assist to his name.

An indelible mark on Uzbek football: A great journey that began in 2016

Dragan Ceran is one of the few legionnaires who has etched his name in golden letters in the annals of the Uzbekistan national championship:

10-year career: He has been playing regularly for Uzbek clubs since 2016;

The Nasaf and Pakhtakor era: The Serbian star spent the main and most successful years of his career at Karshi's Nasaf and Tashkent's Pakhtakor clubs;

Record-breaking goalscoring: Dragan Ceran has won the "Golden Boot" as the top scorer of the Uzbekistan Super League a record 6 times, which is one of the absolute records in the history of our independent championship.

For now, there is no official word on whether the veteran striker will end his playing career or continue at a new club. However, his farewell to Andijan signals that an entire era in the Super League is nearing its end.