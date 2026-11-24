After no winner was determined in regulation time, the teams continued the battle in extra time. In this phase, “Lokomotiv” capitalized on their opportunities.

During the first half and the remainder of regulation time, both teams had several opportunities to score, but the goalkeepers kept their sheets clean. In the 75th minute, “Andijon” player Ashortia failed to convert a penalty.

In the Uzbekistan Cup semifinal, “Lokomotiv” defeated “Andijon” 2-0 to secure a spot in the final. The intense match, held on neutral ground, remained scoreless during regulation time. However, in extra time, the capital team scored twice to seal the victory.

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In the 97th minute, Muhammadali Reimov opened the scoring, putting his team ahead. Eleven minutes later, in the 108th minute, Temurkhuja Abduholiqov scored the second goal following a pass from Jasur Yakhshiboev.

Thus, “Lokomotiv” secured a 2-0 victory and advanced to the Uzbekistan Cup final.

“Andijon” failed to convert a penalty

Throughout the match, players from both teams were cautioned. For “Andijon,” Turgunboev received a yellow card in the 90+4th minute, and Abdumannopov in the 63rd minute. For “Lokomotiv,” Ivanov was cautioned in the 49th minute.

One of the turning points of the match occurred in the 75th minute. “Andijon” had a chance to score from a penalty, but Ashortia failed to convert the opportunity. This resulted in the team missing one of their key chances to open the scoring.

“Lokomotiv” vs “Navbahor” in the Cup final

Following the semifinal victory, “Lokomotiv” earned the right to compete for the main trophy of the Uzbekistan Cup. In the final, the capital club will face “Navbahor.”

The decisive match will be held on December 10 at the “Pakhtakor” stadium. Now, both teams are preparing for one of the most important matches of the season.

Uzbekistan Cup. Semifinal

“Andijon” – “Lokomotiv” — 0:2

Goals: Muhammadali Reimov (97), Temurkhuja Abduholiqov (108).

Cautions: Ivanov (49), Abdumannopov (63), Turgunboev (90+4).

Missed penalty: Ashortia (75).

“Andijon”: Adhamov, Abdumajidov, Andronikashvili, Chalasan, Turgunboev, Temirov (Karimov, 102), Ismonaliev, Toirov (Iminov, 90), Boake, Sulaymonov (Turdimurodov, 70), Abdumannopov (Ashortia, 69; Xoldorxonov, 90).

“Lokomotiv”: Kozlov, Tupliev (Nurullaev, 68), Abduholiqov (Ibrayimov, 114), Ivanov (Nishich, 68), Shushnyar, Mirzaev, Kucherenko, Poyonov, Turopov (Reimov, 78), Zoteev (Muhammadiyev, 114), Yakhshiboev.