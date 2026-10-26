Abramov explains reasons behind Dynamo's 90+2 minute conceded victory

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Abramov explains reasons behind Dynamo's 90+2 minute conceded victory

Following the hard-fought draw (1:1) between "Dynamo" and "Andijan" in Samarkand as part of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the hosts' head coach Vadim Abramov attended a press conference and sharply and uncompromisingly assessed his team's performance.

The Samarkand team's coach openly pointed out the defensive and goalkeeping mistakes that led to scoring in the 85th minute and losing the victory in the added 90+2nd minute.

"You shouldn't wait for the ball on the goal line": Abramov's objection to the goalkeeper

Analyzing the dramatic situation in the final minutes, the coach stated that the root cause of the problems boils down to a lack of confidence:

  • A situation that did not pose a threat from the opponent: "In that situation, the opponent did not create any complexity. The ball was simply punted forward and the opponent went one-on-one. It's surprising, isn't it? The same mistakes are repeating," the specialist said;

  • The goalkeeper's sluggishness: Abramov noted that instead of freezing on the line waiting for the ball to touch, the goalkeeper should have boldly rushed forward to claim the ball coming from high above;

  • Chain reaction and psychological pressure: Due to the goalkeeper's insecure actions, the defenders also became anxious, rushed haphazardly at the ball, and this disrupted the stability of the defensive line.

Forced changes: Why did new names appear in the squad?

The head coach explained that the team's usual game failed to materialize due to serious losses in the squad and disqualifications:

  • Only two players in their natural positions: Due to disqualifications and injuries, only Stefan and one other player played in their proper positions in defense, while the rest were forced into other lines;

  • From the reserves to the main squad: A young football player involved from the reserve team of the Samarkand side was fielded in the starting lineup for the first time;

  • Assessment of the young debutant: Abramov thanked the young debutant because, despite the pressure at home, he fulfilled his duty selflessly without making serious mistakes.

"This was not one of our best games"

The team's head coach added that ball control and haste in the attack undermined the overall plan:

  • Losses in the center of the pitch: It was noted that in the first half, instead of retaining the ball, the players tried to hastily pass it forward and lost possession frequently;

  • Mistakes in decision-making: In places where the ball needed to be held up, hasty attacks were launched, and wrong decisions were made in situations where shots should have been taken.

"I repeat once again: I didn't like our game today at all. Our team looked very bad and, compared to previous matches, this clash was the worst," Vadim Abramov concluded.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueDynamo SamarkandAndijan FCVadim Abramov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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