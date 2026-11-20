On November 20, the central match of the 28th round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Namangan between Navbahor and Neftchi. The hosts defeated the Fergana club, which had been reduced to ten men. The championship title race remains undecided until the next round.

The visitors opened the scoring in the match. In the 26th minute, Alisher Odilov put Neftchi ahead. However, shortly after, the Fergana team lost a player. Vladimir Jovovic was sent off, forcing Neftchi to continue the game with a numerical disadvantage.

In the 42nd minute, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov equalized with a long-range strike. His goal was recorded as a spectacular strike.