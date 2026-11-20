Navbahor defeats Neftchi in the Valley Derby
On November 20, the central match of the 28th round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Namangan between Navbahor and Neftchi. The hosts defeated the Fergana club, which had been reduced to ten men. The championship title race remains undecided until the next round.
The visitors opened the scoring in the match. In the 26th minute, Alisher Odilov put Neftchi ahead. However, shortly after, the Fergana team lost a player. Vladimir Jovovic was sent off, forcing Neftchi to continue the game with a numerical disadvantage.
In the 42nd minute, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov equalized with a long-range strike. His goal was recorded as a spectacular strike.
In the second half, Navbahor increased their dominance. In the 53rd minute, Joel Kojo put the hosts in the lead. Two minutes later, Diyor Kholmatov scored another goal, extending the lead to two.
Neftchi did not give up. In the 77th minute, Kofi Kuao scored his team's second goal. However, the Fergana side could not equalize.
Thus, Navbahor won the Valley Derby on their home turf. A total of five goals were scored in the match, and Neftchi played a portion of the game with 10 players.
Goals:
• 26th minute — Alisher Odilov (Neftchi).
• 42nd minute — Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Navbahor).
• 53rd minute — Joel Kojo (Navbahor).
• 55th minute — Diyor Kholmatov (Navbahor).
• 77th minute — Kofi Kuao (Neftchi).
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