"Dinamo" and "Andijan" let victory slip away in the final seconds

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"Dinamo" and "Andijan" let victory slip away in the final seconds

In one of the central matches of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League held in Samarkand, "Dinamo" hosted the valley club "Andijan" on its home turf. The fate of the match was decided in the final minutes, and the tense and fierce encounter ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw.

Until the end of the regular time of the match, both sides prioritized caution, but in the final 10 minutes, fans witnessed a true football thriller.

Explosion in the final minutes and the salvation in the 90+2nd minute

The culmination of the match occurred as the referee's final whistle approached:

  • 85th minute: Important strike from Abdullayev: Substitute Ulugbek Abdullayev accurately hit the "Andijan" goal in the 85th minute, bringing joy to the Samarkand fans (1:0);

  • 90+2nd minute: Ismonaliyev's response: The hosts, rushing to secure the victory, made a mistake in defense in the final seconds — Usmanali Ismonaliyev restored parity in the 2nd minute of added time, saving the "Eagles" from defeat (1:1);

  • Cautions and pressure: Tension increased towards the end of the match, and Andijan players Toirov (76) and Kholdorkhonov (84) were punished with yellow cards by the referee.

Standings: Equality and neighboring positions

The single point earned left the positions of both clubs in the tournament table practically unchanged:

  • 31-point milestone: As a result of this draw, the number of points for both teams reached an equal 31 each;

  • Positions in the table: According to goal difference and additional indicators, "Andijan" remained in 9th place in the standings, while "Dinamo" solidly occupies 10th place.

Match protocol:

Super League. 25th round

"Dinamo" — "Andijan" 1:1

  • Goals: Ulugbek Abdullayev 85 — Usmanali Ismonaliyev 90+2.

  • Cautions: Toirov 76, Kholdorkhonov 84.

  • "Dinamo": Nemanov, Shtefan, Amonov (Haydarov, 55), Hojimirzayev (Abdusalomov, 84), Dumbuya, Jumaboyev, Khudoyberdiyev (Avanesyan, 55), Urmonjonov (Abdullayev, 65), Haydarevich, Abdurahmonov, Seytveliyev.

  • "Andijan": Adhamov (Potapov, 46), Abdumajidov, Ghulomov, Iminov (Andronikashvili, 79), Chalasan, Turgunboyev (Kholdorkhonov, 46), Temirov, Ismonaliyev, Abdumannopov, Toirov, Turdimurodov (Karimov, 79).

Uzbekistan Super LeagueDinamo SamarkandAndijan FC
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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