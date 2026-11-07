Comeback in Andijan: Lokomotiv concedes an own goal, then scores 3 to snatch victory

·70·Sport
Comeback in Andijan: Lokomotiv concedes an own goal, then scores 3 to snatch victory

In a central clash of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League held in the valley, Tashkent's Lokomotiv secured a resilient 3-1 away victory over Andijan.

Although the match started very fortunately for the hosts, the "Railwaymen" responded quickly and managed to take full control of the game in the second half.

An early own goal and Abduxoliqov's cool-headed response

The game began with high intensity and unexpected turns from the very first minutes:

  • Shock in the 5th minute: At the start of the match, Lokomotiv defender Aleksandr Shushnyar made an unexpected mistake, sending the ball into his own net and putting Andijan in the lead;

  • Balance restored within 3 minutes: The Tashkent side was not rattled by this blow. Just three minutes later, in the 8th minute, Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov converted a pass from Suhrob Nurulloyev to equalize the score — 1-1;

  • First-half intrigue: Both sides played open, attacking football and engaged in a fierce battle until the break.

The second-half verdict: Goals from Ivanov and Nurulloyev

As soon as the second 45 minutes began, the visitors significantly increased their attacking pressure:

  • 48th minute: Goal from Ivanov: The "Railwaymen" launched a quick attack after the break, taking the lead thanks to an accurate strike by Nikolay Ivanov;

  • 56th minute: The final point: Following a brilliant pass from Sardor Mirzayev, Suhrob Nurulloyev, who became one of the heroes of the match, brought the score to 3-1 and effectively decided the fate of the game.

Changes in the tournament table: Lokomotiv climbs to 5th place

These three points earned had a serious impact on both teams' ambitions for the season:

  • Lokomotiv in the top five: After this resilient away victory, the capital club brought their points tally to 45, climbing to an honorable 5th place in the championship standings;

  • Andijan's danger zone: Following this painful defeat on their home turf, Andijan remains in 10th place in the table with 31 points, missing the opportunity to distance themselves from the lower ranks.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueLokomotiv TashkentFC AndijanTemurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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