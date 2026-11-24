AGMK and Navbahor faced off in the Uzbekistan Cup semi-final. In the match held at the Lokomotiv stadium in Tashkent, the Namangan side secured a 1-0 victory. The outcome of the match was decided by a single goal scored by Joel Kojo.

This result gives Navbahor a significant advantage in the fight for a spot in the final. After the defeat, AGMK will need to respond in the next leg to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Joel Kojo scored in the first half

The only goal of the match was scored in the 21st minute. Navbahor striker Joel Kojo found the back of the net, putting his team in the lead.

Following this, AGMK attempted to equalize. However, no further goals were scored for the remainder of the match, and the Namangan team held on to their narrow victory.

Lineups and substitutions

The AGMK head coach fielded the following players:

Javohir Ilyosov, Mirjamol Qosimov, Giorgi Papava, Avazbek O‘lmasaliyev, Dilshodbek Ahmadaliyev, Asadbek Sobirjonov, Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov, Saidafzalxon Axrorov, Abror Karimov, Ivan Peshich, and Siyavash Haqnazariy.

Navbahor started the match with the following lineup:

O‘tkir Yusupov, Islom Mamatkazin, Ruslan Jiyanov, Diyor Xolmatov, Benjamin Teydi, Muhammadali G‘iyosov, Umar Adhamzoda, Joel Kojo, Jasur Jaloliddinov, Giorgi Jgerenaya, and Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev.

During the match, both teams made a series of substitutions. For AGMK, reserve players replaced Mirjamol Qosimov, Saidafzalxon Axrorov, Asadbek Sobirjonov, and Siyavash Haqnazariy. Navbahor also substituted Joel Kojo and Muhammadali G‘iyosov.

Six yellow cards were shown in the match

Throughout the game, the referee issued six cautions to the players.

For AGMK, Asadbek Sobirjonov in the 18th minute, Siyavash Haqnazariy in the 40th minute, Saidafzalxon Axrorov in the 41st minute, Giorgi Papava in the 60th minute, and Dilshodbek Ahmadaliyev in the 88th minute were punished with yellow cards.

Navbahor representative Islom Mamatkazin was cautioned in the 44th minute.

Match report

Indicator Information Competition Uzbekistan Cup Stage Semi-final Match AGMK — Navbahor Score 0:1 Goal Joel Kojo — 21st minute Stadium Lokomotiv City Tashkent Kick-off time 18:15

For Navbahor, the main task now is to maintain the advantage they have gained and secure their place in the final. Despite the defeat, AGMK must continue to fight for the opportunity to reach the decisive stage.