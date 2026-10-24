El Clásico without Vinícius: Real Madrid announces official squad against Barcelona

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El Clásico without Vinícius: Real Madrid announces official squad against Barcelona

Ahead of the most anticipated and central clash of the season, taking place as part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga — El Clásico the Real Madrid press office has announced the official squad list of players traveling to Catalonia.

The uncompromising confrontation will take place on Sunday, October 25, at the magnificent Camp Nou stadium, the home arena of Barcelona. The match will kick off at 01:00 local time.

A serious blow to the attack: Why is Vinícius not playing?

The most unpleasant news for Madrid fans concerns the team's main striker:

  • Absence due to suspension: Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior is forced to miss this high-stakes match due to a suspension;

  • Responsibility on Mbappé and the youngsters: In the absence of Vinícius, the pressure on the opponent's defense will fall on Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Díaz, and the young talent Endrick.

Real Madrid's full squad for El Clásico:

The coaching staff has called up the following players for the trip to Catalonia:

  • Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre;

  • Defenders: Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries;

  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Jorge Pitarch;

  • Forwards: Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Espi, Brahim Díaz, Mohamed Diomande.

This victory carries strategic importance for both giants, not only for the three points and the lead in the league table but also for the morale of the entire season.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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