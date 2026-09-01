El Clásico date confirmed: When will Barça and Real play?

·38·Sport
El Clásico date confirmed: When will Barça and Real play?

The date for the most anticipated clash of the new La Liga season has been set. Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off on October 25th at the Camp Nou. they will take the pitch.

Interestingly, both teams are already occupying the top spots in the league table early in the season. Thus, the El Clásico on Matchday 10 could be significant not just as a matter of principle, but also in the context of the title race.

El Clásico will take place on October 25th

The marquee match of La Liga Matchday 10 will be held on October 25th at Barcelona's home ground.

Naturally, this match will be in the spotlight for football fans worldwide, as every encounter between Barcelona and Real Madrid becomes a major event.

On October 25th, the Camp Nou will once again be filled with the roar of El Clásico.

Equal strength at the start of the season

The first three rounds of the new championship showed that both giants have started with serious ambitions.

Currently, Barcelona and Real Madrid both have 9 points:

Team

Points

League Position

Barcelona

9

1st place

Real Madrid

9

2nd place

The Catalans currently hold first place due to a better goal difference.

The importance of the match at Camp Nou

The fact that El Clásico is being held at a relatively early stage of the season adds extra intrigue.

The teams' positions in the table may change before October 25th. However, if both clubs continue to fight for the top spots, the match at the Camp Nou could provide a crucial psychological advantage in the title race.

For the fans, the importance of this match goes beyond the league table.

Barcelona will try to defeat their eternal rival on home soil, while Real Madrid could send a serious signal to their opponent and the title race with an away victory.

The main intrigue will be resolved by October 25th

Both teams currently have 9 points. Therefore, the first three rounds of the season have made the anticipated confrontation before El Clásico even more interesting.

However, several more rounds will be played in La Liga before October 25th, and the situation in the table could change completely.

Therefore, one thing is certain for now: the first El Clásico of the new season will take place on October 25th at the Camp Nou. If Barcelona and Real Madrid remain in the top positions, this match could become one of the first major tests of the title race.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why did Oliveira refuse the fight? Tsarukyan reveals the secrets of the bout against RuffyWhy did Oliveira refuse the fight? Tsarukyan reveals the secrets of the bout against RuffyToday, 00:03First decision after the knockout: Will Moses Itauma fight Filip Hrgovic again?First decision after the knockout: Will Moses Itauma fight Filip Hrgovic again?Yesterday, 23:58Usyk spoke about Hrgovic's sensational victory and Itauma's knockoutUsyk spoke about Hrgovic's sensational victory and Itauma's knockoutYesterday, 23:27Bogdan Guskov spoke about Umar Nurmagomedov's knockoutBogdan Guskov spoke about Umar Nurmagomedov's knockoutYesterday, 23:21What mistake led to Umar Nurmagomedov's knockout? Legendary coach reveals the real reasonWhat mistake led to Umar Nurmagomedov's knockout? Legendary coach reveals the real reasonYesterday, 22:59Jamie Carragher: Enzo Fernández transfer makes Manchester City the title race favoriteJamie Carragher: Enzo Fernández transfer makes Manchester City the title race favoriteYesterday, 22:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)