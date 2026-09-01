El Clásico date confirmed: When will Barça and Real play?

The date for the most anticipated clash of the new La Liga season has been set. Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off on October 25th at the Camp Nou. they will take the pitch.

Interestingly, both teams are already occupying the top spots in the league table early in the season. Thus, the El Clásico on Matchday 10 could be significant not just as a matter of principle, but also in the context of the title race.

El Clásico will take place on October 25th

The marquee match of La Liga Matchday 10 will be held on October 25th at Barcelona's home ground.

Naturally, this match will be in the spotlight for football fans worldwide, as every encounter between Barcelona and Real Madrid becomes a major event.

On October 25th, the Camp Nou will once again be filled with the roar of El Clásico.

Equal strength at the start of the season

The first three rounds of the new championship showed that both giants have started with serious ambitions.

Currently, Barcelona and Real Madrid both have 9 points:

Team Points League Position Barcelona 9 1st place Real Madrid 9 2nd place

The Catalans currently hold first place due to a better goal difference.

The importance of the match at Camp Nou

The fact that El Clásico is being held at a relatively early stage of the season adds extra intrigue.

The teams' positions in the table may change before October 25th. However, if both clubs continue to fight for the top spots, the match at the Camp Nou could provide a crucial psychological advantage in the title race.

For the fans, the importance of this match goes beyond the league table.

Barcelona will try to defeat their eternal rival on home soil, while Real Madrid could send a serious signal to their opponent and the title race with an away victory.

The main intrigue will be resolved by October 25th

Both teams currently have 9 points. Therefore, the first three rounds of the season have made the anticipated confrontation before El Clásico even more interesting.

However, several more rounds will be played in La Liga before October 25th, and the situation in the table could change completely.

Therefore, one thing is certain for now: the first El Clásico of the new season will take place on October 25th at the Camp Nou. If Barcelona and Real Madrid remain in the top positions, this match could become one of the first major tests of the title race.