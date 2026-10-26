Kylian Mbappe scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in El Clasico

The leader of the French national team and star of Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe has reached another major milestone in his career: the French striker scored his jubilee 100th goal in the "Royal Club" jersey in the principled El Clasico match against rivals Barcelona.

The intense clash held at the Catalan club's stadium ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for the visitors.

Mbappe, who became the true hero of this central match of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, managed to find the back of the net twice:

41st minute (99th goal): Towards the end of the first half, the French star broke through the Catalan defense to open the scoring and celebrate his 99th goal for Real Madrid;

The final touch (100th jubilee goal): Near the end of regulation time, Kylian stepped up again to complete his brace, bringing his total goal tally for the Madrid giants to exactly 100;

Crucial three points: These goals provided the visitors not only with a 2-1 victory but also with very valuable points in the title race.

The situation in the La Liga standings after the 10th round

The results of the principled clash have heated up the competition in the league table to the maximum:

Barcelona in the lead: Despite the defeat on their home turf, the Catalans remain at the top of the table with 27 points;

Real Madrid intensifies the chase: After the victory in El Clasico, the Madrid side reached 24 points, moving to third place in the La Liga table and narrowing the gap with the leader to 3 points;

The intrigue continues: This gap between the two teams indicates that the La Liga title race will remain very intense.

El Clasico in numbers