On Sunday evening, the magnificent Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona hosted the latest "El Clasico" — the main rivalry of Spanish football between women's teams. However, no expected fierce struggle was witnessed on the pitch: Catalonia's Barcelona club inflicted a crushing 7:0 defeat on their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The hosts completely decided the fate of the match in the very first half, scoring 5 unanswered goals against the Madrid side. After the break, the score was updated two more times.

Claudia Pina's benefit and poker in 41 minutes

Becoming the true star of the match, forward Claudia Pina turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the opponent's defense. Throughout the match, she became the author of four goals, completing a classic poker:

Minute 4 | 1:0: Right from the start of the match, Claudia Pina opened the score with a quick goal;

Minute 28 | 2:0: The forward scored her team's second goal;

Minute 32 | 3:0: Four minutes later, Pina achieved a hat-trick;

Minute 33 | 4:0: Before the Madrid side could recover, Hansen scored the fourth goal;

Minute 45 | 5:0: Near the end of the first half, Pina recorded a poker, bringing the numbers on the scoreboard to an embarrassing look.

In the second half, the Catalans did not lower the tempo either: in the 55th minute, Pajor brought the score to 6:0, while in the 88th minute, substitute Schertenleib put the final 7:0 period to the match.

6 matches, 6 wins, and a 28:2 goal difference

This triumph once again proved the absolute dominance of the Barcelona women's team in the Spanish championship:

The team has concluded all 6 matches of the season with confident victories, showing a 100 percent result;

The Catalans' goal difference over six rounds is astonishing: 28 goals scored and only 2 conceded.

Now it's the men's turn: The big battle on October 25

The football celebration at the Camp Nou arena does not stop there. This large score has further heated up the temperature of the big "El Clasico" in Spain.

Now the eyes of the whole world will be focused on the clash of men's clubs: on October 25, right at the Camp Nou stadium, the central battle between the men's teams of Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place.

Match sheet: