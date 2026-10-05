7:0 at Camp Nou: Barcelona women crush Real in "El Clasico"

·42·Sport
7:0 at Camp Nou: Barcelona women crush Real in "El Clasico"

On Sunday evening, the magnificent Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona hosted the latest "El Clasico" — the main rivalry of Spanish football between women's teams. However, no expected fierce struggle was witnessed on the pitch: Catalonia's Barcelona club inflicted a crushing 7:0 defeat on their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The hosts completely decided the fate of the match in the very first half, scoring 5 unanswered goals against the Madrid side. After the break, the score was updated two more times.

Claudia Pina's benefit and poker in 41 minutes

Becoming the true star of the match, forward Claudia Pina turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the opponent's defense. Throughout the match, she became the author of four goals, completing a classic poker:

  • Minute 4 | 1:0: Right from the start of the match, Claudia Pina opened the score with a quick goal;

  • Minute 28 | 2:0: The forward scored her team's second goal;

  • Minute 32 | 3:0: Four minutes later, Pina achieved a hat-trick;

  • Minute 33 | 4:0: Before the Madrid side could recover, Hansen scored the fourth goal;

  • Minute 45 | 5:0: Near the end of the first half, Pina recorded a poker, bringing the numbers on the scoreboard to an embarrassing look.

In the second half, the Catalans did not lower the tempo either: in the 55th minute, Pajor brought the score to 6:0, while in the 88th minute, substitute Schertenleib put the final 7:0 period to the match.

6 matches, 6 wins, and a 28:2 goal difference

This triumph once again proved the absolute dominance of the Barcelona women's team in the Spanish championship:

  • The team has concluded all 6 matches of the season with confident victories, showing a 100 percent result;

  • The Catalans' goal difference over six rounds is astonishing: 28 goals scored and only 2 conceded.

Now it's the men's turn: The big battle on October 25

The football celebration at the Camp Nou arena does not stop there. This large score has further heated up the temperature of the big "El Clasico" in Spain.

Now the eyes of the whole world will be focused on the clash of men's clubs: on October 25, right at the Camp Nou stadium, the central battle between the men's teams of Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place.

Match sheet:

  • Spanish Championship | "El Clasico"

  • Barcelona (women) — Real Madrid (women) — 7:0 (5:0)

  • Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

  • Goals: Pina (4, 28, 32, 45), Hansen (33), Pajor (55), Schertenleib (88).

Claudia PinaCamp NouEl ClasicoBarcelona women
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe's injury is not serious and he will play in El ClasicoKylian Mbappe's injury is not serious and he will play in El Clasico26 September 23:52Real Madrid TV accuses La Liga of corruptionReal Madrid TV accuses La Liga of corruption11 May 15:10Vinicius Junior reminds Barcelona fans of Champions League dominanceVinicius Junior reminds Barcelona fans of Champions League dominance11 May 12:33Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico to secure the titleBarcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico to secure the title11 May 12:14Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clásico to clinch La Liga titleBarcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clásico to clinch La Liga title11 May 01:55Hansi Flick responds to Kylian Mbappe criticismHansi Flick responds to Kylian Mbappe criticism10 May 02:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov