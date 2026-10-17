Bernardo Silva may leave Real Madrid in the winter and head to Serie A

There is a possibility that skilled Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva might leave Madrid's Real club during the winter transfer window. According to reports by well-known insider and sports journalist Ekrem Konur, the 32-year-old star footballer could continue his career in the Italian Serie A.

Turin's Juventus club is showing serious interest in him, and the terms of negotiations between the parties are being considered.

Juventus' offer: Loan until the end of the season and salary sharing

To strengthen its central midfield during the winter transfer window, the Turin club is considering the following arrangement:

Loan agreement: The Juventus management is putting forward an option to loan the Portuguese midfielder until the end of the season;

Salary issue: As part of the deal, it is envisaged that Real will pay a portion of Silva's high salary;

Decision is in the hands of the "royal club": The realization of the transfer depends primarily on how much the Madrid side agrees to these financial and loan terms.

Short spell at Santiago Bernabeu and market value

Bernardo Silva's career in Madrid may not last as long as expected:

Summer free agent: Silva joined Real as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract with Manchester City during the summer transfer window and signed a two-year deal;

Transfer value: Currently, influential analytical portals estimate the market value of the 32-year-old experienced playmaker at approximately 22 million euros.

If the parties reach an agreement, Silva's move to Turin is expected to sharply increase Juventus' chances in the championship race.