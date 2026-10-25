Gattuso’s Lazio beats Parma in Rome and takes the lead in Serie A

·78·Sport
Gattuso’s Lazio beats Parma in Rome and takes the lead in Serie A

In the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, Rome's «Lazio» club hosted «Parma» at home and secured an important 2:1 victory in a intense match.

The Romans, led by Gennaro Gattuso, secured valuable 3 points thanks to goals scored in the second half, taking sole leadership in the championship standings.

Decisive moments and an own goal

The match took place under the complete initiative of the hosts:

  • Taylor's accurate strike: Although the score was not opened in the first half, after the break the Romans increased the pressure. In the 51st minute, Taylor hit the opponent's goal and opened the scoring (1:0);

  • Diego Carlos's mistake: Seven minutes later, in the 58th minute, «Parma» defender Diego Carlos accidentally sent the ball into his own net, making the score 2:0;

  • Response in the dying seconds: Near the end of the match, more precisely in the 90+5th minute, guest player Lontani scored a goal to reduce the deficit, but this could not affect the match result (2:1).

Standings situation

This success significantly strengthened the Roman club's position in the title race:

  • «Lazio» takes the lead: Gennaro Gattuso's pupils brought their number of points to 22 and rose to 1st place in the Serie A standings;

  • Parma's situation: Having gathered only 4 points, the guests remain at the bottom of the standings — in 19th place.

Match sheet:

Serie A. Round 8

«Lazio» — «Parma» 2:1

  • Goals: Taylor 51, Diego Carlos 58 (og) — Lontani 90+5.

  • «Lazio»: Mandas, Floriani, Provstgaard (Leite, 46), Šutalo, Tavares, Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor (Bashiru, 71), Isaksen (Lazzari, 77), Zaccagni (Pedraza, 77), Noslin.

  • «Parma»: Corvi, Drobnic, Del Prato, Troilo, Diego Carlos, Valeri, Keita, Serro (Bernabé, 46), Ordóñez (Lontani, 64), Touré, Romero (Fabbian, 79).

LazioParmaItalian Serie AGennaro Gattuso
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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