The Lazio Era in Serie A: Gattuso named Coach of the Month in Italy

Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso has been named the Serie A Coach of the Month for October. According to the official Serie A website, the Italian specialist earned this award due to his team's 100% winning record throughout the past month.

Having taken the helm of the Roman club last summer, the experienced coach has managed to turn the team into the sole leader of the title race in a short period.

5 victories in October and a major success against Juventus

Gattuso's charges left their opponents no chance in all matches played in October:

A confident victory over Monza: 3:1;

Masterclass against Juventus: Three unanswered goals were scored against the Turin giants, resulting in a 3:0 victory;

A tense battle with Parma: 2:1;

The rout of Sassuolo: In an open game where fans witnessed 8 goals, a 6:2 scoreline was recorded;

Important points away at Cagliari: 2:1.

Serie A standings: Lazio is the absolute leader

The winning streak in October propelled Lazio to the top of the league table:

1st place — Lazio: Leading alone with 28 points;

2nd place — Inter: The main pursuer with 25 points;

3rd place — Roma: Entered the top three with 24 points;

4th place — Como: Currently in 4th place as the season's main sensation with 23 points.

Coaching experience and a new peak

Having gained vast experience managing AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, Marseille, and the Italian national team throughout his career, Gennaro Gattuso is experiencing one of the brightest periods of his coaching career at Lazio. The meaningful and productive game displayed by the Roman club has made the team the most serious contender for the Scudetto this season.