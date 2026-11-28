The head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, Ballon d'Or winner, and the last Italian player to win the award, Fabio Cannavaro, has expressed his views on the performance of Rome's Lazio, which is currently leading the Italian Serie A standings.

"The January transfer market will be of great importance"

As a reminder, Lazio is currently managed by Cannavaro's former Italy national team teammate Gennaro Gattuso. The Uzbekistan head coach acknowledged his compatriot's growth as a manager and emphasized that the Roman club's future in the title race depends on the winter transfer window: