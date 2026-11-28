Fabio Cannavaro shares his thoughts on Serie A leaders Lazio
The head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, Ballon d'Or winner, and the last Italian player to win the award, Fabio Cannavaro, has expressed his views on the performance of Rome's Lazio, which is currently leading the Italian Serie A standings.
"The January transfer market will be of great importance"
As a reminder, Lazio is currently managed by Cannavaro's former Italy national team teammate Gennaro Gattuso. The Uzbekistan head coach acknowledged his compatriot's growth as a manager and emphasized that the Roman club's future in the title race depends on the winter transfer window:
"I am happy for Gattuso. Many considered his time abroad a failed decision. But in reality, he has grown both as a coach and as a person. I hope he maintains this pace until January. Then we will see if the club can bring in new players for him," Fabio Cannavaro is quoted as saying by FC Inter1908.
Key details
Category
Details
Commentator
Fabio Cannavaro — Uzbekistan national team head coach, Ballon d'Or winner
Club in focus
Lazio — Italian Serie A league leaders
Club head coach
Gennaro Gattuso — Cannavaro's former Italy national team teammate
Main condition and factor
The team must maintain its current pace until January and strengthen the squad during the winter transfer window
Do you think Lazio, under the management of Gennaro Gattuso, can maintain their lead in Serie A until the end of the season with the help of winter transfers?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following world football and the opinions of Uzbekistan national team coach Fabio Cannavaro!
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