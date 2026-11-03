A slap in Bergamo: Atalanta defeated 0:3 by Parma on home turf

The final match concluding the 10th round of the Italian Serie A ended with a sensational and unexpected result for fans in Bergamo. Hosting Parma, Atalanta failed to offer any resistance and suffered a heavy 0:3 defeat.

Due to the hosts' gross defensive errors and the visitors' high efficiency, Parma secured three crucial points, managing to move away from the danger zone.

Match chronicle: Fabbian's strike, an own goal, and Lontani's finishing touch

The match did not go according to the hosts' plan, but rather under the visitors' control:

Fabbian opens the scoring (41st minute): Late in the first half, Parma's persistent attacks paid off as Fabbian found the target in the goal guarded by Carnesecchi, opening the scoring — 0:1;

A cold shower at the start of the second half (47th minute): After the break, Atalanta tried to rectify the situation, but an unexpected own goal by defender Davide Zappacosta completely ruined the Bergamaschi's plans — 0:2;

The final blow from Lontani (58th minute): Having gained psychological momentum, the visitors decided the fate of the match by the 58th minute — Lontani scored the third goal, bringing the score to a rout — 0:3.

Standings in the competition

Thanks to this important victory, Parma increased their point tally to 8, climbing to 15th place in the league table.

Atalanta, having lost by a large margin in front of their own fans, remained in 13th place with 11 points, missing the opportunity to climb higher in the standings.

Official match report

Italian Serie A. 10th round

Atalanta — Parma 0:3

Goals: Fabbian 41, Zappacosta 47 (own goal), Lontani 58.

Lineups: