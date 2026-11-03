A slap in Bergamo: Atalanta defeated 0:3 by Parma on home turf

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A slap in Bergamo: Atalanta defeated 0:3 by Parma on home turf

The final match concluding the 10th round of the Italian Serie A ended with a sensational and unexpected result for fans in Bergamo. Hosting Parma, Atalanta failed to offer any resistance and suffered a heavy 0:3 defeat.

Due to the hosts' gross defensive errors and the visitors' high efficiency, Parma secured three crucial points, managing to move away from the danger zone.

Match chronicle: Fabbian's strike, an own goal, and Lontani's finishing touch

The match did not go according to the hosts' plan, but rather under the visitors' control:

  • Fabbian opens the scoring (41st minute): Late in the first half, Parma's persistent attacks paid off as Fabbian found the target in the goal guarded by Carnesecchi, opening the scoring — 0:1;

  • A cold shower at the start of the second half (47th minute): After the break, Atalanta tried to rectify the situation, but an unexpected own goal by defender Davide Zappacosta completely ruined the Bergamaschi's plans — 0:2;

  • The final blow from Lontani (58th minute): Having gained psychological momentum, the visitors decided the fate of the match by the 58th minute — Lontani scored the third goal, bringing the score to a rout — 0:3.

Standings in the competition

Thanks to this important victory, Parma increased their point tally to 8, climbing to 15th place in the league table.

Atalanta, having lost by a large margin in front of their own fans, remained in 13th place with 11 points, missing the opportunity to climb higher in the standings.

Official match report

  • Italian Serie A. 10th round

  • Atalanta — Parma 0:3

  • Goals: Fabbian 41, Zappacosta 47 (own goal), Lontani 58.

Lineups:

  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Zappacosta, Scalvini, Obrić, Bernasconi, Ederson (Elmas, 62), Pašalić, Zalewski (Samardžić, 76), de Ketelaere, Lookman (Sulemana, 67), Krstović.

  • Parma: Daffara, Delprato, Troilo, Balogh, Sohm, Keita, Valeri, Touré, Fabbian (Frigani, 74), Drobnić, Lontani (Ordonez, 67).

Italian Serie AAtalantaParma
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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