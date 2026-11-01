New leader in Italy! Lazio climbs to 1st place with 28 points

·70·Sport
New leader in Italy! Lazio climbs to 1st place with 28 points

In the 10th round of the Italian Serie A, an uncompromising match showcasing true willpower took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The hosts, Lazio, defeated a resilient Cagliari side 2-1, celebrating their sixth consecutive victory.

This success allowed Gennaro Gattuso's charges to reach 28 points, surpassing Inter (25 points) and taking sole possession of the lead in the Italian championship standings.

Clash in Rome: An early conceded goal and a decisive penalty in the 83rd minute

The match began with a scenario the hosts did not expect:

  • Cagliari's quick attack (20th minute): Visiting striker Mbala Nzola opened the scoring in the 20th minute, putting Lazio in a difficult position — 0:1;

  • Isaksen's equalizer (36th minute): Increasing their intensity at home, the Romans restored balance on the scoreboard in the 36th minute thanks to a precise strike from Gustav Isaksen — 1:1;

  • Gattuso's substitution move and Pinamonti's winner (83rd minute): Andrea Pinamonti, who came off the bench in the 55th minute, became the hero of the match. He coolly converted a penalty awarded in the 83rd minute, securing a golden victory for Lazio — 2:1.

Frosinone defeats Torino at home

In another notable match of the 10th round, Frosinone, aiming for the top six, overcame Torino in front of their home fans (2:0):

  • Ghedjemis opened the scoring in the 48th minute, while Kalo put the final nail in the coffin in the 90+3rd minute of stoppage time;

  • Thanks to this victory, Frosinone solidified their 6th place position with 20 points, while Torino remained in 10th place with 13 points.

Official match reports:

  • Lazio — Cagliari 2:1

    • Goals: Isaksen 36, Pinamonti 83 (pen.) — Nzola 20.

    • Lazio lineup: Mandas, Floriani, Sutalo, Pröwstgaard (Leite, 76), Tavares (Pedrasa, 55), Frattesi (Dele-Bashiru, 55), Belahyane (Cataldi, 81), Taylor, Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni (Pinamonti, 55).

  • Frosinone — Torino 2:0

    • Goals: Ghedjemis 48, Kalo 90+3.

LazioCagliariItalian Serie AFrosinone
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Frosinone vs Torino: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryFrosinone vs Torino: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryToday 18:02Frosinone vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryFrosinone vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary29 October 21:28Atalanta vs Frosinone: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryAtalanta vs Frosinone: Lineups and Live Text Commentary25 October 18:04Frosinone vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryFrosinone vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary16 October 22:51Lazio vs Cagliari: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLazio vs Cagliari: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryToday 18:05Lazio thrash Sassuolo away to become league leadersLazio thrash Sassuolo away to become league leaders28 October 07:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach