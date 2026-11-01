New leader in Italy! Lazio climbs to 1st place with 28 points

In the 10th round of the Italian Serie A, an uncompromising match showcasing true willpower took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The hosts, Lazio, defeated a resilient Cagliari side 2-1, celebrating their sixth consecutive victory.

This success allowed Gennaro Gattuso's charges to reach 28 points, surpassing Inter (25 points) and taking sole possession of the lead in the Italian championship standings.

Clash in Rome: An early conceded goal and a decisive penalty in the 83rd minute

The match began with a scenario the hosts did not expect:

Cagliari's quick attack (20th minute): Visiting striker Mbala Nzola opened the scoring in the 20th minute, putting Lazio in a difficult position — 0:1;

Isaksen's equalizer (36th minute): Increasing their intensity at home, the Romans restored balance on the scoreboard in the 36th minute thanks to a precise strike from Gustav Isaksen — 1:1;

Gattuso's substitution move and Pinamonti's winner (83rd minute): Andrea Pinamonti, who came off the bench in the 55th minute, became the hero of the match. He coolly converted a penalty awarded in the 83rd minute, securing a golden victory for Lazio — 2:1.

Frosinone defeats Torino at home

In another notable match of the 10th round, Frosinone, aiming for the top six, overcame Torino in front of their home fans (2:0):

Ghedjemis opened the scoring in the 48th minute, while Kalo put the final nail in the coffin in the 90+3rd minute of stoppage time;

Thanks to this victory, Frosinone solidified their 6th place position with 20 points, while Torino remained in 10th place with 13 points.

Official match reports: