«Was it really necessary to fly 30 thousand kilometers away?» — Sharp statement from the Catalan coach

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«Was it really necessary to fly 30 thousand kilometers away?» — Sharp statement from the Catalan coach

Catalan club Barcelona suffered a serious loss following the latest FIFA matchdays. One of the team's key forwards, Raphinha, was injured and sidelined during the Brazil national team's friendly match against Australia (4:2). According to the influential Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick openly expressed his thoughts about the players' endless flights, the fixture congestion, and the condition of the Brazilian winger.

It has been confirmed that due to the injury, the Barcelona leader will miss important matches in the domestic championship and European competitions.

«A 30-thousand-kilometer flight and excessive workload»

Hansi Flick criticized the illogicalities in the international calendar, touching upon the geography of friendly matches and the damage caused to the interests of clubs:

  • Distance and fatigue: «Playing for the national team is an honor for every player, and they give it their all. But was it really necessary to travel 30 thousand kilometers away from Europe to Australia to play a friendly match? This is a matter that needs serious discussion», — Flick said;

  • The Nations League obstacle: The German specialist noted that due to the Nations League tournament in Europe, national teams from other continents are forced to fly long distances to play against strong opponents, which creates excessive physical stress for the players;

  • Tightening control: «This situation is far from an ideal picture. I cannot change the global calendar, but now I must monitor my disciples' playing time and workload even more strictly».

«Spain — the best national team in the world»

Against the backdrop of problems in the Brazilian national team, the coach specifically praised the game of the European champions:

  • Perfect style of play: «At the same time, watching the games of the Spain national team gives me great pleasure. I always pay attention to their football philosophy and the system of properly distributing the workload among the players»;

  • High level of understanding: Flick called "La Roja" the peerless team of the planet today: «They have an excellent mutual understanding on the field. Spain is the best team in the world, and I watch their matches with pleasure».

Note: Which matches will Raphinha miss?

According to the medical examination results, the injured Raphinha will not be able to help the "blaugrana" in at least two official matches:

  • A difficult away match against Getafe within La Liga;

  • An important clash in the Champions League against their principled rival — Turkey's Galatasaray club.

Flick will be forced to compensate for this loss in the attacking line through rotation and young talents. The team's doctors are working to return the Brazilian star to the pitch as soon as possible.

BarcelonaRaphinhaHans-Dieter FlickNations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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