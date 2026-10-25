Drama in the 90+2nd minute: AGMK defeats “Kokand-1912” at home and rises to 4th place

The match between AGMK and «Kokand-1912» in Almalyk as part of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League turned into a true football thriller. The fate of the match was decided in the final minutes added by the referee, ending in a 2:1 comeback victory for the hosts.

This success gave the Almalyk team the opportunity to rise to an important position in the upper-tier competition of the standings.

Early goal, red card, and culmination in the final seconds

The match was rich in events and intense clashes:

Precise shot from Kasimov: Already in the 22nd minute of the match, following a pass from Abubakr Rizo Turdialiyev, Mirjamol Kasimov opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead (1:0);

Red card at the end of the first half: In the 45+4th minute, Kokand player Hakimov was sent off for a foul, forcing the visitors to play a man down for an entire half;

Restoration of balance: Despite being a man down, «Kokand-1912» did not give up and equalized in the 86th minute — Shohrukh Gadoyev converted a pass from substitute Elbekjon Yulchiyev (1:1);

Decisive blow in the 90+2nd minute: The AGMK coaching staff's substitution paid off: Siyavash Haghnazari, who came on in the 87th minute, scored against the opponent's goal in the 90+2nd minute, bringing his team a dramatic victory (2:1).

Standings situation

These 3 points seriously affected the teams' positions at the end of the season:

AGMK enters the top four: The students of Mirjalol Kasimov brought their points tally to 42 , rising to 4th place in the championship table;

«Kokand-1912»'s dangerous situation: Remaining with 23 points after the defeat, the valley club stayed at the bottom of the table in 14th place and failed to move away from the danger zone.

Match protocol:

Super League. Round 25

AGMK — «Kokand-1912» 2:1