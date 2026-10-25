Drama in the 90+2nd minute: AGMK defeats “Kokand-1912” at home and rises to 4th place

·59·Sport
Drama in the 90+2nd minute: AGMK defeats “Kokand-1912” at home and rises to 4th place

The match between AGMK and «Kokand-1912» in Almalyk as part of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League turned into a true football thriller. The fate of the match was decided in the final minutes added by the referee, ending in a 2:1 comeback victory for the hosts.

This success gave the Almalyk team the opportunity to rise to an important position in the upper-tier competition of the standings.

Early goal, red card, and culmination in the final seconds

The match was rich in events and intense clashes:

  • Precise shot from Kasimov: Already in the 22nd minute of the match, following a pass from Abubakr Rizo Turdialiyev, Mirjamol Kasimov opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead (1:0);

  • Red card at the end of the first half: In the 45+4th minute, Kokand player Hakimov was sent off for a foul, forcing the visitors to play a man down for an entire half;

  • Restoration of balance: Despite being a man down, «Kokand-1912» did not give up and equalized in the 86th minute — Shohrukh Gadoyev converted a pass from substitute Elbekjon Yulchiyev (1:1);

  • Decisive blow in the 90+2nd minute: The AGMK coaching staff's substitution paid off: Siyavash Haghnazari, who came on in the 87th minute, scored against the opponent's goal in the 90+2nd minute, bringing his team a dramatic victory (2:1).

Standings situation

These 3 points seriously affected the teams' positions at the end of the season:

  • AGMK enters the top four: The students of Mirjalol Kasimov brought their points tally to 42, rising to 4th place in the championship table;

  • «Kokand-1912»'s dangerous situation: Remaining with 23 points after the defeat, the valley club stayed at the bottom of the table in 14th place and failed to move away from the danger zone.

Match protocol:

Super League. Round 25

AGMK — «Kokand-1912» 2:1

  • Goals: Mirjamol Kasimov 22, Siyavash Haghnazari 90+2 — Shohrukh Gadoyev 86.

  • Red card: Hakimov 45+4 («Kokand-1912»).

  • AGMK: Abdunabiyev, Kasimov (Haghnazari, 87), Papava (Sarimsakov, 80), Ulmasaliyev, Turdialiyev, Kholmurodov (Peshic, 80), Sobirjonov, Abdurazzoqov (Tursunkulov, 80), Mukhumjonov (Akhrorov, 80), Sentoku, Karimov.

  • «Kokand-1912»: Davronov, Yakubov, Salimov, Gvazava, Nimeli, Hakimov, Akramov (Sidiqov, 59), Ghulamov (Yulchiyev, 81), Tabatadze (Malikjonov, 46), Oktamov (Gadoyev, 54), Hasanov (Sohibjonov, 81).

Uzbekistan Super LeagueAGMKKokand-1912Mirjalol Kasimov
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mirjalol Kasimov spoke about the match against Mash’al, rotation, and the opponent's strategyMirjalol Kasimov spoke about the match against Mash’al, rotation, and the opponent's strategy16 October 06:42What did Mirjalol Qosimov reveal at the press conference after the 2:2 draw?What did Mirjalol Qosimov reveal at the press conference after the 2:2 draw?11 October 21:14Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?14 August 09:07«We deservedly won»: Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the secret of the comeback victory in Zamin«We deservedly won»: Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the secret of the comeback victory in Zamin21 September 06:42«4-minute miracle in Jizzakh»: AGMK achieves a dramatic comeback victory against «Sogdiana»!«4-minute miracle in Jizzakh»: AGMK achieves a dramatic comeback victory against «Sogdiana»!20 September 22:20AGMK snatches victory from "Khorezm" in a nervous battle — Qosimov's team in the quarterfinalsAGMK snatches victory from "Khorezm" in a nervous battle — Qosimov's team in the quarterfinals16 September 20:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran