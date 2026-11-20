Another match of the 28th round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in the city of Olmaliq. The local AGMK team hosted Navoi's Qizilqum club and suffered a 0:1 defeat.

The score remained goalless throughout the regulation time. However, a substitution made by the visitors' coaching staff in the 88th minute decided the fate of the match: Roman Papariga, who came on for Otabek Juraquziyev, scored just three minutes later — in the 90+1st minute of stoppage time — securing the win for his team.

Situation in the tournament table

Following this result, the "miners" remain in 5th place in the tournament table with 45 points (earlier, Lokomotiv, having defeated Pakhtakor, climbed to 4th place with 46 points). The "gold seekers," having secured a valuable away victory, increased their point tally to 38 and moved up to 8th place.

Indicators AGMK Qizilqum Final score 0 1 Goal scorer — Roman Papariga (90+1') Table position 5th place (45 points) 8th place (38 points)

Match report and lineups

Super League. 28th round AGMK — Qizilqum 0:1 Goal: Roman Papariga (90+1).

AGMK: 35. Javohir Ilyosov, 4. Mirjamol Qosimov (21. Hazrat Tursunqulov, 60), 5. Giorgi Papava, 6. Avazbek Ulmasaliyev (8. Abubakr Rizo Turdialiyev, 46), 7. Dilshod Ahmadaliyev, 9. Aziz Kholmurodov (88. Siyavash Haqnazariy, 60), 10. Asadbek Sobirjonov, 17. Nodir Abdurazzoqov (77. Ivan Pesic, 60), 22. Saidafzalxon Akhrorov (19. Ahmadullo Muqumjonov, 72), 28. Arihiro Sentoku, 44. Abror Karimov.

Qizilqum: 1. Farhod Rahmatov, 4. Ilhom Vahobov (47. Ruslan Roziyev, 46), 7. Fayzullobek Jumanquziyev, 8. Shahzod Rahmatullayev (77. Diyor Rahmatilloyev, 46), 9. Shahzod Turopov, 10. Islom Kenjaboyev (18. Abbosbek Abdugafforov, 65), 15. Nikola Kumburovic (23. Samandar Shukurullayev, 26), 40. Nodirxon Nematkhonov, 44. Giyosjon Rizaqulov, 70. Douglas Maicon, 88. Otabek Juraquziyev (97. Roman Papariga, 88).

In your opinion, what caused this unexpected home defeat for AGMK, and will Qizilqum be able to finish the season in the top eight? Leave your thoughts in the comments!