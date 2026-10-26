Is the championship being sacrificed for the Cup? Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the truth

In a dramatic match within the Uzbekistan Championship, AGMK hosted "Kokand-1912", a team fighting with all its might to survive in the league, and narrowly secured a 2:1 victory.

After the final whistle, the head coach of the Almalyk team, Mirjalol Qosimov, attended a press conference and openly criticized his players' performance, their misguided attempts to conserve energy, and their sluggishness on the pitch, even though the 3 points gained were crucial.

"Another dramatic game, once again with validol": An open admission from Qosimov

The AGMK coach recalled that complacency when his team was leading 1:0 could have cost them very dearly:

Failing advantage: "The most important thing is that we got three points. But another dramatic game, another nervous moments, once again validol... If we had capitalized on our chances at 1:0, the score would have been different. We almost lost points," Qosimov said;

Falling into the opponent's tactics: The specialist critically evaluated that instead of combinational and short passes, the team switched to long balls in the first half—which suited "Kokand"—and lost the battle for second balls;

"You can't get a result without running": The coach emphasized that even when the opponent was left a man down, they lost the initiative and gave them opportunities through their own mistakes.

Cup semi-final and Super League: Will the approach change?

Answering a question about whether AGMK's advancement to the Uzbekistan Cup semi-finals might affect their championship matches, the coach gave a firm response: