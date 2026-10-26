Is the championship being sacrificed for the Cup? Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the truth

·127·Sport
Is the championship being sacrificed for the Cup? Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the truth

In a dramatic match within the Uzbekistan Championship, AGMK hosted "Kokand-1912", a team fighting with all its might to survive in the league, and narrowly secured a 2:1 victory.

After the final whistle, the head coach of the Almalyk team, Mirjalol Qosimov, attended a press conference and openly criticized his players' performance, their misguided attempts to conserve energy, and their sluggishness on the pitch, even though the 3 points gained were crucial.

"Another dramatic game, once again with validol": An open admission from Qosimov

The AGMK coach recalled that complacency when his team was leading 1:0 could have cost them very dearly:

  • Failing advantage: "The most important thing is that we got three points. But another dramatic game, another nervous moments, once again validol... If we had capitalized on our chances at 1:0, the score would have been different. We almost lost points," Qosimov said;

  • Falling into the opponent's tactics: The specialist critically evaluated that instead of combinational and short passes, the team switched to long balls in the first half—which suited "Kokand"—and lost the battle for second balls;

  • "You can't get a result without running": The coach emphasized that even when the opponent was left a man down, they lost the initiative and gave them opportunities through their own mistakes.

Cup semi-final and Super League: Will the approach change?

Answering a question about whether AGMK's advancement to the Uzbekistan Cup semi-finals might affect their championship matches, the coach gave a firm response:

  • The mistake of conserving energy: "That's the worst part — thinking we'll save energy and stopping to put in enough effort on the pitch. That was clearly visible today in the second half. Someone slacked off, gave themselves too much freedom, and the score became 1:1," said the coach;

  • There will be rotation, but no slackness: Qosimov stated that rotations will be made using the available squad, but attention to the championship matches will not decrease by a fraction;

  • "You must play even for a single fan": Emphasizing that football is primarily for the spectators, Mirjalol Qosimov reminded that even if just a single fan comes to the stands, the team must give it their all.

AGMKKokand-1912Mirjalol QosimovUzbekistan Super League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Drama in the 90+2nd minute: AGMK defeats “Kokand-1912” at home and rises to 4th placeDrama in the 90+2nd minute: AGMK defeats “Kokand-1912” at home and rises to 4th placeYesterday 18:07Mirjalol Kasimov spoke about the match against Mash’al, rotation, and the opponent's strategyMirjalol Kasimov spoke about the match against Mash’al, rotation, and the opponent's strategy16 October 06:42What did Mirjalol Qosimov reveal at the press conference after the 2:2 draw?What did Mirjalol Qosimov reveal at the press conference after the 2:2 draw?11 October 21:14Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?14 August 09:07«We deservedly won»: Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the secret of the comeback victory in Zamin«We deservedly won»: Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the secret of the comeback victory in Zamin21 September 06:42«4-minute miracle in Jizzakh»: AGMK achieves a dramatic comeback victory against «Sogdiana»!«4-minute miracle in Jizzakh»: AGMK achieves a dramatic comeback victory against «Sogdiana»!20 September 22:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester