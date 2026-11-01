Drama in the 90+1st minute: AGMK snatches victory from Lokomotiv in the final seconds

·65·Sport
Drama in the 90+1st minute: AGMK snatches victory from Lokomotiv in the final seconds

A true football drama unfolded for fans in the capital, Tashkent, as part of the 26th round of the Uzbekistan Super League. In a match filled with uncompromising struggle, the AGMK club, coached by Mirjalol Qosimov, visited Lokomotiv and secured a resilient and crucial 2-1 victory in the final minutes.

The match was played at high speed and with intense clashes from the very first seconds until the referee's final whistle.

A quick start and the decisive strike in the 90+1st minute

The game began with a cold shower for the hosts:

  • Goal in the 1st minute: Before the first minute of the match had even fully passed, Aziz Kholmurodov found the back of the opponent's net, putting AGMK in the lead;

  • The "Railwaymen's" response: After the quick goal, Lokomotiv pushed hard on the attack and earned a penalty in the 11th minute. Experienced striker Temurkhuja Abdukholikov stepped up to the spot and converted the 11-meter kick accurately to level the score — 1:1;

  • Super victory from Haghnazari: Just when it seemed the match would end in a draw, substitute Siyavash Haghnazari turned a pass from Ali Abdurahmonov into a goal in the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, gifting the Almalyk side three valuable points.

Sharp changes in the tournament table

Following this important victory, there was a shift in the upper part of the competition table:

  • AGMK: The team increased its point tally to 45, climbing to 4th place in the Super League standings;

  • Lokomotiv: Having lost points on their home turf, the capital side remains in 7th place in the table with 40 points.

Match summary:

  • Super League. 26th round

  • Lokomotiv — AGMK 1:2

  • Goals: Temurkhuja Abdukholikov 11 (pen.) — Aziz Kholmurodov 1, Siyavash Haghnazari 90+1.

  • Cautions: Islom Turdialiyev 60, Sardor Karimov 88, Sardor Mirzayev 90+1.

Lineups:

  • Lokomotiv: Kozlov, Tupliyev (Abrayev, 71), Abdukholikov, Shushnyar, Mirzayev, Kucherenko, Poyonov, Turopov (Reimov, 80), Zoteyev, Nishich, Yakhshiboyev (Shodiboyev, 71).

  • AGMK: Abdunabiyev, Qosimov (Haghnazari, 65), Papava, Olmasaliyev, Turdialiyev (Ahmadaliyev, 65), Kholmurodov (Abdurazzoqov, 65), Sobirjonov (Tursunkulov, 85), Muqumjonov, Sentoku, Karimov, Peshich.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueAGMKLokomotiv TashkentMirjalol Qosimov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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