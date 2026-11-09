Mirjalol Qosimov speaks about the dramatic defeat in Fergana, tactics, and the ACL

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Mirjalol Qosimov speaks about the dramatic defeat in Fergana, tactics, and the ACL

Following the central and dramatic clash between Neftchi and AGMK (2:1) in the Super League held in Fergana, the head coach of the Almalyk club, Mirjalol Qosimov, participated in a press conference.

The experienced specialist shared his thoughts on the analysis of the open and intense match, the missed victory, the 100% scoring chances, the future of foreign player Ivan Pesic, and the participation of Uzbek clubs in the ACL Elite.

"If you don't score, they will score against you": Why was the match in Fergana lost?

Mirjalol Qosimov openly admitted that the inability to capitalize on the created chances during the match was the reason for the defeat:

  • Missed opportunities: In the first half alone, AGMK had four absolute clear-cut chances (3 for Abubakir Rizo Turdialiyev and 1 for Papava). However, the saves by Neftchi goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev gave the opponent a psychological advantage;

  • Complexity in simple situations: "The hardest thing in football is to play simply. Aziz Kholmukhamedov went one-on-one, and two of his teammates were open beside him. If he had passed the ball to his teammate, the fate of the game would have been decided. We didn't score, and in the next attack, they scored. That is the main law of football," said Qosimov;

  • Tactical clarity: He rejected assumptions that the team played with 5 defenders, noting that the team operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation and with an attacking style.

Playing against the "bus" and the Ivan Pesic issue

During the press conference, tactical views and the issue of key stars in the squad were also raised:

  • Difficulty against defensive football: The coach noted that it is much easier to play against an opponent that plays open football. When teams "park the bus" and defend compactly, finding space behind and breaking through the defense becomes several times more difficult;

  • The future of Ivan Pesic: He commented jokingly that the Croatian player's contract runs until the end of the year and that the decision regarding his future will be made by the player himself and the club management.

ACL Elite: "The more quotas we get, the happier I will be"

Mirjalol Qosimov expressed his wish for Neftchi and Pakhtakor, who are participating in the prestigious continental ACL Elite tournament, to advance from the group stage:

  • "This is the face of not just Tashkent or Fergana, but the entire Uzbekistan football. The more points they collect and the more they increase quotas for our country in the international arena, the greater the achievement it will be for all of us," the coach concluded.

Mirjalol QosimovNeftchiAGMKSuper League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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