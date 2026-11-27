In the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Kokand-1912 hosted Khorezm on their home turf, suffering a 0:2 defeat. Rafael Tavares became the hero of the match for the visitors.

Match details and key moments

Although the first half ended goalless, the visitors made effective use of their opportunities in the second half:

60th minute (0:1): Rafael Tavares opened the scoring with a precise strike.

80th minute (0:2): After a cross from substitute Maksim Shiryayev, Tavares scored once again, securing his brace and definitively deciding the outcome of the match.

Changes in the tournament table

Following this important victory, the standings of the teams in the Super League table are as follows:

Team Points after 29 rounds Tournament position Khorezm 30 points Moved up to 13th place Kokand-1912 24 points Remained in 15th place

Match report

Super League. 29th round Kokand-1912 — Khorezm 0:2

Goals: Rafael Tavares (60, 80).

Yellow cards: Khamidjonov (51), Toshtemirov (65), Akhrorov (71), Tabatadze (90+2).

Kokand-1912 lineup: Davronov, Toshtemirov (Akramov, 75), Yokubov, Gvazava (Sidiqov, 68), Khusanov (Tabatadze, 75), Nimeli, Sokhibjonov (Gadoyev, 68), Pazildinov, Malikjonov, Giorgadze, Uktamov (Khasanov, 68).

Khorezm lineup: Ergashev, Otakhonov, Muzaffarov (Abdukholikov, 90+2), Azimov (Abdukhamidov, 46), Tavares (Sultanov, 90+2), Ortikboyev, Khamidjonov (Shiryayev, 75), Rom, Pirmukhammadov, Akhrorov, Sabino (Bekchanov, 82).

Do you think Kokand-1912 can turn the situation around in the final rounds and collect enough points to remain in the Super League?

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