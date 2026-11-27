Tavares' brace leads Khorezm to a confident away victory over Kokand-1912
In the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Kokand-1912 hosted Khorezm on their home turf, suffering a 0:2 defeat. Rafael Tavares became the hero of the match for the visitors.
Match details and key moments
Although the first half ended goalless, the visitors made effective use of their opportunities in the second half:
60th minute (0:1): Rafael Tavares opened the scoring with a precise strike.
80th minute (0:2): After a cross from substitute Maksim Shiryayev, Tavares scored once again, securing his brace and definitively deciding the outcome of the match.
Changes in the tournament table
Following this important victory, the standings of the teams in the Super League table are as follows:
Team
Points after 29 rounds
Tournament position
Khorezm
30 points
Moved up to 13th place
Kokand-1912
24 points
Remained in 15th place
Match report
Super League. 29th round Kokand-1912 — Khorezm 0:2
Goals: Rafael Tavares (60, 80).
Yellow cards: Khamidjonov (51), Toshtemirov (65), Akhrorov (71), Tabatadze (90+2).
Kokand-1912 lineup: Davronov, Toshtemirov (Akramov, 75), Yokubov, Gvazava (Sidiqov, 68), Khusanov (Tabatadze, 75), Nimeli, Sokhibjonov (Gadoyev, 68), Pazildinov, Malikjonov, Giorgadze, Uktamov (Khasanov, 68).
Khorezm lineup: Ergashev, Otakhonov, Muzaffarov (Abdukholikov, 90+2), Azimov (Abdukhamidov, 46), Tavares (Sultanov, 90+2), Ortikboyev, Khamidjonov (Shiryayev, 75), Rom, Pirmukhammadov, Akhrorov, Sabino (Bekchanov, 82).
Do you think Kokand-1912 can turn the situation around in the final rounds and collect enough points to remain in the Super League?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the latest updates on the Uzbekistan Super League and our national football!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…