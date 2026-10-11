What did Mirjalol Qosimov reveal at the press conference after the 2:2 draw?

Following the dramatic and fiercely contested match between AGMK and Navbahor (2:2) in the 23rd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, AGMK head coach Mirjalol Qosimov attended the press conference. The experienced specialist openly analyzed the sharp intrigue of the match, the victory slipped away in the final seconds, two penalties conceded against his team's goal, and the main shortcomings of the squad.

While acknowledging that the team fought until the end, the coach did not hide his deep disappointment over the carelessness during set-pieces.

"Ultimately 2:2 is history, but we were left completely empty-handed of three points"

Mirjalol Qosimov stated that the encounter was a true festival for the fans, but for the coaching staff, the lost victory took on a bitter tone:

A fan-friendly clash: "It was a game everyone expected. There have always been interesting matches with Navbahor. It was fast-paced and full of battles. This has become history, the end of the year is approaching, and there is little time left until the end of the championship. There will still be plenty of such intrigues";

Satisfaction and dissatisfaction: While the coach was pleased that the guys gave it their all until the last minute, the failure to secure the full three points—the main goal—was noted as an unsatisfactory aspect.

Reaction to Abror Karimov's mistake leading to two penalties

Responding to reporters' questions about young player Abror Karimov causing two penalties against his own goal, the coach gave an objective and educational reply:

Youth and lesson: "The law is the same for everyone. He is young, and through such games, he will both toughen up and get stronger. He will gain experience from such situations and must draw the right conclusions";

A series of defensive errors: Qosimov explained that Asadbek Sobirjonov acted incorrectly in the situation of the first penalty, and Abror should have played closer in parallel without unnecessary contact with the opponent when the ball was not even going into the goal;

Iron rule: "If he does the exact same thing in the next match, we will talk differently. It wasn't for nothing that they used to say: a good defender lets himself be tricked once, but not a second time."

"They just stare at the ball during set-pieces": Capitalizing on chances and the lost championship

Addressing journalists' criticism about whether they are working on finishing chances, Qosimov reacted in his characteristic sharp and emotional style:

Hard work in training: "Then you guys should attend training every day too! We always work on this. Your hard work only materializes when a goal is scored, points are not awarded just for a created chance";

Carelessness on set-pieces: "We conceded a goal from a set-piece, it wasn't a difficult situation. We must not lose focus. The pre-match instructions clearly state who to play man-to-man against. Do your job excellently! They just stare at the ball during set-pieces, and most of the time that lets us down. The exact same thing happened in Jizzakh";

Painful conclusion about the championship: "Let's go back to August: we should have achieved better results in matches like against Nasaf, Dynamo, and in Bukhara. If we had fully capitalized on the chances created, we would have already been champions."

This statement by Mirjalol Qosimov shows that AGMK deeply feels how costly every missed opportunity has been in the battle for the top spots of the standings at the end of the season.