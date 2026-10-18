Sensation in Florence: Como defeats Fiorentina 3:1 away

In the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A held at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Como, which is becoming one of the brightest teams in the league, secured a confident 3:1 away victory over the famous Fiorentina club.

The visitors, who fired accurate shots one after another at the goal guarded by David de Gea, left almost no chance for the opponent and secured three valuable points.

Two quick goals in the first half and Pongracic's response

The match started with very active and fierce attacks from the visitors:

Liberali opens the scoring: In the 32nd minute, Como's coordinated attack paid off — Mattia Liberali outwitted Florentine goalkeeper De Gea with an accurate shot (0:1);

Quick second goal from Nicolas Paz: Just four minutes later, in the 36th minute, the talented midfielder Nicolas Paz scored his team's second goal and consolidated the lead (0:2);

Intrigue at the end of the half: On the eve of halftime, in the 45th minute, home defender Marin Pongracic narrowed the gap and gave hope to the «Viola» — 1:2.

Duvikas puts the final touch and the final 1:3

Although the hosts rushed forward to equalize at the start of the second half, Como sealed the fate of the match on a counterattack:

The third goal in the 57th minute: Anastasios Duvikas took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense and sent the ball into the back of the net — 1:3;

Solid defense: In the remaining minutes, the visitors' defensive line and goalkeeper Butez flawlessly repelled all opponent attacks and maintained the winning score.

Match details

Serie A. Round 7

«Fiorentina» — «Como» 1:3

Goals: Pongracic (45) — Liberali (32), Paz (36), Duvikas (57).

«Fiorentina»: De Gea, Jimenez (Dodo, 69), Vieri (Valdepeñas, 64), Dragusin, Pongracic, Pedro Gonçalves (Nonto, 63), Mastantuono (Brescianini, 69), Ndour (Beto, 79), Fagioli, Njie, Pellegrino.

«Como»: Butez, Chalobah (Ramon, 14), Valle (Caioque, 46), Smolcic, Kempf, Paz (Perrone, 61), Da Cunha (Ricci, 83), Liberali (Cambwala, 83), Milla, Caqueret, Duvikas.

Standings: Como approaches the leading group

This important away triumph had a significant impact on the situation in the standings: