Real Sociedad vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

15 Real Sociedad seems to be finding their rhythm and has taken control of the ball. Great movement by the forwards allows the defenders to build up the play.

12 Jon Martín (Real Sociedad) brings down his opponent. Javier Alberola had a clear view and blows the whistle for a foul.

8 Orri Óskarsson (Real Sociedad) is caught offside!

6 Orri Óskarsson (Real Sociedad) receives an accurate cross inside the box with plenty of space around him. He doesn't hesitate and shoots low into the bottom right corner of the net.

6 Long passes, short passes, and one-touch combinations. Real Sociedad is showing brilliant team play through ball control and precise passing. Opponents are finding it very hard to win the ball back.

2 Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad) fought hard, and Javier Alberola blew his whistle for a foul.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

22:30 Real Sociedad gets the match underway.

22:30 Today's match referee will be Javier Alberola.

22:30 The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can view them in the match details.