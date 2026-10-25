Real Sociedad vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Levante. Kick-off: 25 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Real Sociedad starting lineup: 1. Remiro A., 22. Fort H., 6. Martin J., 19. Sarr M., 17. Gomez S., 24. Sucic L., 4. Gorrotxategi J., 8. Turrientes B., 11. Guedes G., 10. Oyarzabal M. (captain), 9. Oskarsson O.
Real Sociedad substitutes: 2. Aramburu J., 7. Barrenetxea A., 21. Herrera Y., 14. Kubo T., 15. Marin P., 13. Marrero U., 3. Munoz A., 12. Ochieng J., 16. Pacheco J., 18. Soler C., 23. Zakharyan A., 5. Zubeldia I.
Real Sociedad head coach: Matarazzo P.
Levante starting lineup: 13. Ryan M., 29. Perez N., 2. Mandi A., 3. Ndukwe I., 23. Sanchez M., 7. Brugue R. (captain), 8. Olasagasti J. A., 6. Requena D., 24. Fernandez T., 9. Romero I., 10. Ratkov P.
Levante substitutes: 14. Cabello J., 27. Cortes P., 1. Cunat P., 21. Etta Eyong K., 17. Garcia V., 11. Musuayi Y., 32. Primo A., 20. Rey O., 33. Santos M., 5. Sotelo H., 16. Tape A., 22. Toljan J.
Levante head coach: Castro L.
Comments 0
…