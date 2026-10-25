Real Sociedad vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·29·Sport
Real Sociedad vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Levante. Kick-off: 25 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Real Sociedad starting lineup: 1. Remiro A., 22. Fort H., 6. Martin J., 19. Sarr M., 17. Gomez S., 24. Sucic L., 4. Gorrotxategi J., 8. Turrientes B., 11. Guedes G., 10. Oyarzabal M. (captain), 9. Oskarsson O.

Real Sociedad substitutes: 2. Aramburu J., 7. Barrenetxea A., 21. Herrera Y., 14. Kubo T., 15. Marin P., 13. Marrero U., 3. Munoz A., 12. Ochieng J., 16. Pacheco J., 18. Soler C., 23. Zakharyan A., 5. Zubeldia I.

Real Sociedad head coach: Matarazzo P.

Levante starting lineup: 13. Ryan M., 29. Perez N., 2. Mandi A., 3. Ndukwe I., 23. Sanchez M., 7. Brugue R. (captain), 8. Olasagasti J. A., 6. Requena D., 24. Fernandez T., 9. Romero I., 10. Ratkov P.

Levante substitutes: 14. Cabello J., 27. Cortes P., 1. Cunat P., 21. Etta Eyong K., 17. Garcia V., 11. Musuayi Y., 32. Primo A., 20. Rey O., 33. Santos M., 5. Sotelo H., 16. Tape A., 22. Toljan J.

Levante head coach: Castro L.

Live report1-0 LIVE
15
Real Sociedad seems to be finding their rhythm and has taken control of the ball. Great movement by the forwards allows the defenders to build up the play.
12
Jon Martín (Real Sociedad) brings down his opponent. Javier Alberola had a clear view and blows the whistle for a foul.
8
Orri Óskarsson (Real Sociedad) is caught offside!
61-0
Orri Óskarsson (Real Sociedad) receives an accurate cross inside the box with plenty of space around him. He doesn't hesitate and shoots low into the bottom right corner of the net.
6
Long passes, short passes, and one-touch combinations. Real Sociedad is showing brilliant team play through ball control and precise passing. Opponents are finding it very hard to win the ball back.
2
Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad) fought hard, and Javier Alberola blew his whistle for a foul.
1
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.
22:30
Real Sociedad gets the match underway.
22:30
Today's match referee will be Javier Alberola.
22:30
The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can view them in the match details.
22:30
Welcome to our live text commentary. We will bring you all the details of the action on the pitch. Kick-off is just moments away.
Real SociedadLevanteLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Levante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLevante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text Commentary21 October 22:02Dep. A Coruna vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryDep. A Coruna vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text Commentary16 October 23:03Malaga vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryMalaga vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 20:23Barcelona defeat Levante, penalty sparks heated debateBarcelona defeat Levante, penalty sparks heated debate13 September 21:55Yamal with a brace, Raphinha with a super-show: Barcelona wins 4:2Yamal with a brace, Raphinha with a super-show: Barcelona wins 4:213 September 21:41Levante honors Barcelona's world championsLevante honors Barcelona's world champions13 September 20:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester