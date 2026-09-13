Barcelona defeat Levante, penalty sparks heated debate

Barcelona, under the management of Hansi Flick, has started the La Liga season in spectacular fashion, securing their fifth consecutive victory and remaining the clear leaders of the tournament table. The Catalans triumphed 4-2 away against Levante, but refereeing decisions during the match, particularly the penalty kick converted by Lamine Yamal, have sparked intense controversy among the football community and experts. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite the hosts putting up serious resistance throughout the game, Blaugrana showcased their sharp and efficient playing style this season. Flick's side once again demonstrated their attacking potential in securing the result, but a situation in the second half did not escape the attention of the refereeing committee and experts.

Refereeing decision and controversial situation

The turning point in the second half occurred after referee Jon Ander González Fuertes awarded a penalty in favor of Barcelona following an incident involving Aissa Mandi and Lamine Yamal. The former Real Betis defender fell to the ground and touched the ball with his hand after stopping the young Spanish star aggressively.

Although Lamine Yamal converted the penalty accurately, sending the ball into the top left corner, the referee's decision caused strong objections among Spanish football experts. Many analysts emphasized that the head referee made a fundamental error, stating that the penalty was unjustified.

Reaction from experts and specialists

According to COPE, renowned commentator Paco González spoke out against the refereeing decision, sharing his thoughts during a live broadcast. According to him, the referee's logic is understandable, as without that hand, the player would have been through on goal, but the contact was too soft to warrant a penalty.

Pedro Martín also joined the wave of debate, noting that the defender had no intention of committing a foul. In the expert's opinion, the defender's arm was in a natural position and touched the ball as a natural consequence of the fall, which should not have been a punishable offense.

Nevertheless, Barcelona maintained their victory and continues their successful run this season. As Flick's team takes bold steps toward their highest goals, refereeing issues and controversial episodes remain at the center of discussion in La Liga matches.