Malaga vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Malaga vs Real Sociedad. Kick-off: 18 October, 21:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Malaga starting lineup: 1. Herrero A. (captain), 31. Rafita, 20. Calero F., 15. Recio A., 12. Salinas J., 10. Larrubia D., 23. Merino I., 8. Dotor C., 18. Martinez P., 21. Nino A., 9. Chupe.
Malaga substitutes: 7. Abaida H., 39. Aznou A., 2. Cajuste J., 6. Enriquez R., 4. Galilea E., 17. Jauregi E., 13. Lopez C., 22. Lorenzo D., 11. Munoz J., 5. Pastor A., 3. Puga C., 14. Rodriguez R.
Malaga head coach: Funes J.
Real Sociedad starting lineup: 1. Remiro A., 22. Fort H., 6. Martin J., 19. Sarr M., 3. Munoz A., 14. Kubo T., 4. Gorrotxategi J., 18. Soler C., 7. Barrenetxea A., 10. Oyarzabal M. (captain), 9. Oskarsson O.
Real Sociedad substitutes: 27. Carrera G., 17. Gomez S., 11. Guedes G., 28. Lebarbier A., 29. Marchal A., 13. Marrero U., 12. Ochieng J., 16. Pacheco J., 24. Sucic L., 8. Turrientes B., 23. Zakharyan A., 5. Zubeldia I.
Real Sociedad head coach: Matarazzo P.
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