Malaga vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·1·Sport
Malaga vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Malaga vs Real Sociedad. Kick-off: 18 October, 21:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Malaga starting lineup: 1. Herrero A. (captain), 31. Rafita, 20. Calero F., 15. Recio A., 12. Salinas J., 10. Larrubia D., 23. Merino I., 8. Dotor C., 18. Martinez P., 21. Nino A., 9. Chupe.

Malaga substitutes: 7. Abaida H., 39. Aznou A., 2. Cajuste J., 6. Enriquez R., 4. Galilea E., 17. Jauregi E., 13. Lopez C., 22. Lorenzo D., 11. Munoz J., 5. Pastor A., 3. Puga C., 14. Rodriguez R.

Malaga head coach: Funes J.

Real Sociedad starting lineup: 1. Remiro A., 22. Fort H., 6. Martin J., 19. Sarr M., 3. Munoz A., 14. Kubo T., 4. Gorrotxategi J., 18. Soler C., 7. Barrenetxea A., 10. Oyarzabal M. (captain), 9. Oskarsson O.

Real Sociedad substitutes: 27. Carrera G., 17. Gomez S., 11. Guedes G., 28. Lebarbier A., 29. Marchal A., 13. Marrero U., 12. Ochieng J., 16. Pacheco J., 24. Sucic L., 8. Turrientes B., 23. Zakharyan A., 5. Zubeldia I.

Real Sociedad head coach: Matarazzo P.

MalagaReal SociedadLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Royale Union SG vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryRoyale Union SG vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary15 October 20:33Real Madrid thrash Malaga to become the sole leader in La LigaReal Madrid thrash Malaga to become the sole leader in La Liga30 August 22:20Who will face each other in the revamped Europa League stage?Who will face each other in the revamped Europa League stage?28 August 18:36Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over MalagaReal Madrid secures a convincing victory over Malaga31 August 09:50Two stunning blows in the dying minutes!: Atletico defeat Real SociedadTwo stunning blows in the dying minutes!: Atletico defeat Real Sociedad14 September 06:17La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga starting lineups announcedLa Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga starting lineups announced30 August 19:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...