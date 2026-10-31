Atletico secures a confident away win and takes the lead in La Liga

In the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's Atletico visited Levante and secured a confident and important victory. In the match held in Valencia, the Madrid side fully demonstrated their class and experience, scoring two unanswered goals against their opponents — 2:0.

Thanks to this victory, Diego Simeone's charges have reached 28 points, taking the 1st place in the tournament table and becoming the leaders.

Match chronicle: Grimaldo's start and Simeone's final touch

The key moments that decided the fate of the match were as follows:

Opening goal (36th minute): Increasing the pressure in the first half, the visitors achieved their goal in the 36th minute — Alex Grimaldo accurately hit the opponent's goal, putting Atletico ahead;

Final touch (62nd minute): While Levante was trying to restore balance in the second half, the Madrid team launched a quick counterattack, and Giuliano Simeone doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, putting an end to the match — 0:2;

Reliable defense: Until the end of the game, the defensive line led by goalkeeper Jan Oblak did not leave the opponent any serious chances.

Situation in the tournament table

The 3 points earned had a major impact on the balance of the tournament table:

Atletico — leader: With 28 points after 10 matches, the Madrid side has risen to sole leadership, further strengthening their position in the championship race;

Levante in the lower ranks: The defeated hosts remain in 16th place in the tournament table with 10 points and are unable to move away from the danger zone.

Protocol and lineups

La Liga. 10th round

Levante — Atletico 0:2

Goals: Grimaldo (36), Giuliano Simeone (62).

Starting lineups: