Atletico secures a confident away win and takes the lead in La Liga

·65·Sport
Atletico secures a confident away win and takes the lead in La Liga

In the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's Atletico visited Levante and secured a confident and important victory. In the match held in Valencia, the Madrid side fully demonstrated their class and experience, scoring two unanswered goals against their opponents — 2:0.

Thanks to this victory, Diego Simeone's charges have reached 28 points, taking the 1st place in the tournament table and becoming the leaders.

Match chronicle: Grimaldo's start and Simeone's final touch

The key moments that decided the fate of the match were as follows:

  • Opening goal (36th minute): Increasing the pressure in the first half, the visitors achieved their goal in the 36th minute — Alex Grimaldo accurately hit the opponent's goal, putting Atletico ahead;

  • Final touch (62nd minute): While Levante was trying to restore balance in the second half, the Madrid team launched a quick counterattack, and Giuliano Simeone doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, putting an end to the match — 0:2;

  • Reliable defense: Until the end of the game, the defensive line led by goalkeeper Jan Oblak did not leave the opponent any serious chances.

Situation in the tournament table

The 3 points earned had a major impact on the balance of the tournament table:

  • Atletico — leader: With 28 points after 10 matches, the Madrid side has risen to sole leadership, further strengthening their position in the championship race;

  • Levante in the lower ranks: The defeated hosts remain in 16th place in the tournament table with 10 points and are unable to move away from the danger zone.

Protocol and lineups

  • La Liga. 10th round

  • Levante — Atletico 0:2

  • Goals: Grimaldo (36), Giuliano Simeone (62).

Starting lineups:

  • Levante: Ryan, Ndukwe, Nacho Perez, Toljan (de la Fuente, 71), Mandi, Brugué, Olasagasti, Requena (Ratkov, 71), Romero, Fernandez (Rey Oriol, 71), Jong (Victor Garcia, 71).

  • Atletico: Oblak, Hancko, Llorente, Pubill, Grimaldo, Barrios, Baena, Giuliano Simeone, Hjulmand, Alvarez (Sorloth, 67), Lee Kang-in (David, 67).

La LigaAtletico MadridLevanteDiego Simeone
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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