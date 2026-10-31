Levante vs Atl. Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Levante vs Atl. Madrid. Kick-off: 31 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Levante starting lineup: 13. Ryan M., 7. Brugue R., 21. Etta Eyong K., 24. Fernandez T., 2. Mandi A., 3. Ndukwe I., 8. Olasagasti J. A., 29. Perez N., 6. Requena D., 9. Romero I., 22. Toljan J.
Levante head coach: Castro L.
Atl. Madrid starting lineup: 13. Oblak J. (captain), 19. Alvarez J., 10. Baena A., 8. Barrios P., 22. Grimaldo A., 17. Hancko D., 23. Hjulmand M., 7. Lee Kang-In, 14. Llorente M., 18. Pubill M., 20. Simeone G.
Atl. Madrid substitutes: 15. David J., 27. Dominguez J., 25. Esquivel S., 24. Le Normand R., 11. Lookman A., 30. Martinez D., 4. Mendoza R., 1. Musso J., 16. Ortiz A., 21. Romero C., 9. Sorloth A., 3. Vargas O.
Atl. Madrid head coach: Simeone D.
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