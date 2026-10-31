Levante vs Atl. Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·35·Sport
Levante vs Atl. Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Levante vs Atl. Madrid. Kick-off: 31 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Levante starting lineup: 13. Ryan M., 7. Brugue R., 21. Etta Eyong K., 24. Fernandez T., 2. Mandi A., 3. Ndukwe I., 8. Olasagasti J. A., 29. Perez N., 6. Requena D., 9. Romero I., 22. Toljan J.

Levante head coach: Castro L.

Atl. Madrid starting lineup: 13. Oblak J. (captain), 19. Alvarez J., 10. Baena A., 8. Barrios P., 22. Grimaldo A., 17. Hancko D., 23. Hjulmand M., 7. Lee Kang-In, 14. Llorente M., 18. Pubill M., 20. Simeone G.

Atl. Madrid substitutes: 15. David J., 27. Dominguez J., 25. Esquivel S., 24. Le Normand R., 11. Lookman A., 30. Martinez D., 4. Mendoza R., 1. Musso J., 16. Ortiz A., 21. Romero C., 9. Sorloth A., 3. Vargas O.

Atl. Madrid head coach: Simeone D.

Live report0-1 LIVE
22🟨
Luis Castro (Levante) received a yellow card and left the pitch.
20
Morten Hjulmand (Atletico Madrid) tried to dribble past his opponent, but the ball was cleared.
19
Atletico Madrid players are exchanging short passes.
18VAR
Atletico Madrid's joy was short-lived; after a VAR check, the referee signaled offside and the GOAL was disallowed!
18VAR
Atletico Madrid players have stopped their celebrations as referee Ricardo De Burgos signals for a VAR check, likely to determine if there was an offside in the build-up.
160-1
Morten Hjulmand (Atletico Madrid) found space in the box, received a brilliant pass and slotted the ball into the net by the right post. What a fantastic strike!
15
Atletico Madrid is currently demonstrating excellent ball control through long passes.
14
Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid) takes the corner, but the defender clears the ball.
13
Levante took the corner quickly with a short pass.
11
Daniël Reyna (Levante) received a through ball inside the penalty area. He fired a shot into the top left corner without looking, but Jan Oblak made a brilliant save.
10
Ricardo de Burgos has stopped the game. A Levante player had gained possession, but his challenge was deemed a foul.
9
Levante is currently controlling the ball with accurate passes and dictating the tempo of the game.
7
Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid) received the ball behind the last defender, but the linesman raised his flag for offside.
4
Levante seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.
3
Levante is controlling the tempo of the game with precise short passes.
1
The match has just started.
18:00
The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.
18:00
Levante kicks off.
18:00
Ricardo De Burgos has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
18:00
We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
18:00
Hello, welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match here so you don't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
LevanteAtl. MadridLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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